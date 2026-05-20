Alpha Cash Now Available on Android: Google Play Launch Puts Full Mobile Coverage in Place

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), through its subsidiary Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC today announced that the Alpha Cash app is now available for download on Google Play , completing the app’s full dual-platform rollout across iOS and Android.

The Android launch carries strategic weight for Alpha Cash. Android commands approximately 42% of the U.S. smartphone market , and research from the Pew Research Center consistently finds that lower-income Americans are far more likely than their higher-income counterparts to rely on a smartphone as their only means of internet access. For the tens of millions of unbanked and underbanked consumers Alpha Cash is built to serve, Android is often the device in their pocket. With both platforms now live, the app reaches the vast majority of the addressable population in America.

As previously announced , Alpha Cash serves consumers locked out of traditional banking with cash loading, money transfer, remittance, prepaid debit services right now with check deposit and bill pay to be added shortly. With a “phygital” strategy, Alpha Cash is available both on mobile devices and through a growing kiosk network inside retail locations.

William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus, stated, “Android is not an afterthought in this market. For the segment we are serving, it is frequently the primary device and the primary gateway to the internet. This launch means the people who need Alpha Cash most can now find it when they shop for apps. We built this platform to be accessible by design, and dual-platform availability is part of delivering on that commitment.”

Alpha Cash Is Available Now.

Download the Alpha Cash app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store .

Learn more at alphacash.ai .

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3867c831-e721-4791-a5af-6e60c3e2dc1d