Circle Logistics Enhances Safety and Compliance Programs for Construction Shipments Ahead of Summer Demand

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (“Circle”), a premier third-party logistics (3PL) firm, has launched an extensive upgrade to its construction shipment safety and compliance protocols, ahead of summer’s peak season. This strategic initiative focuses on three critical areas for secure specialized materials transport: rigorous risk mitigation, the use of specialized equipment, and the deployment of expertly trained, certified drivers.

“Summer is one of the most demanding periods for construction freight, and our ‘No Fail Service’ commitment means we take every safety obligation seriously,” said Eric Fortmeyer, CEO of Circle Logistics. “Risk mitigation, the right equipment, and knowledgeable drivers are the foundation of every compliant shipment. We’ve built this program so our shippers can move sensitive freight this season with complete confidence.”

Circle has strengthened the carrier vetting process, evaluating safety ratings, incident history, and insurance coverage, applied across its hand-selected network of 300 strategic carriers. Dedicated compliance specialists now provide end-to-end oversight for every construction shipment, and shippers benefit from 100% real-time visibility through Circle’s integrations with leading ELD and tracking partners.

Circle has also codified its strategy for ensuring driver and equipment readiness. By matching construction freight to specialized assets, such as bulk and flatbed trailers from its fleet of over 200 trailers and 75 power units, the company integrates pre-assignment inspections directly into the carrier selection process. To support safety throughout the delivery process, the compliance team provides drivers with direct assistance and load-specific documentation at every stage of the transit.

Circle Logistics serves building material shippers across dry van, flatbed, bulk, and specialized modes throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, offering asset, dedicated broker, and traditional broker options. To learn more, visit circledelivers.com or contact the team directly.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com.

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