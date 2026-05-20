Callan JMB Expands Long-Standing Public Sector Infrastructure Engagement

Strategic extension reinforces recurring revenue visibility and growing demand for preparedness, continuity, and cold chain infrastructure

Spring Branch, TX, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced the expansion and extension of an existing long-term public sector infrastructure engagement valued at approximately $175,000 per month over the next six months.

The agreement represents approximately $1.05 million in projected recurring revenue over the next six months, tied to continued operational support, specialized storage, preparedness operations, monitoring, and mission-critical logistics services under an active governmental infrastructure initiative.

The Company noted that the engagement was expanded through an amendment extending operational support through the second half of 2026.

Originally established in 2018, the engagement reflects a long-standing operational relationship supporting preparedness infrastructure, regulated supply chain continuity, specialized storage capabilities, and rapid-response logistics services. The latest extension reinforces the growing role third-party infrastructure providers play in supporting operational readiness and continuity planning across government and regulated industry environments.

“Across the country, organizations are recognizing that preparedness, continuity planning, and cold chain resilience are no longer optional infrastructure components — they are mission-critical,” said Wayne Williams, President & CEO of Callan JMB. “We believe demand for specialized operational support will continue growing as agencies and institutions modernize how they manage emergency readiness, regulated logistics, and infrastructure continuity.”

Industry demand for preparedness infrastructure and specialized cold chain support services continues to expand as municipalities, healthcare systems, government agencies, and regulated industries modernize continuity planning and emergency response capabilities. Increasing regulatory complexity, temperature-sensitive assets, and the need for rapid deployment logistics have accelerated reliance on specialized third-party infrastructure partners capable of supporting scalable, compliant, and resilient operations.

Callan JMB believes the continued expansion of preparedness-focused logistics contracts reflects a broader national trend as public agencies and regulated industries increasingly prioritize resilient infrastructure, emergency continuity planning, and specialized operational capabilities. As supply chains become more complex and operational readiness requirements continue to increase, demand for scalable third-party infrastructure support continues to grow across both public- and private-sector environments.

Callan JMB expects continued momentum across both public and private sector opportunities as organizations prioritize supply chain resilience, preparedness infrastructure, operational modernization, and continuity planning.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping, and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/ .

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254