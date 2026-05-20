LOBO Launches Multi-Modal Document Parsing Module and Legal Agent on Claw AI Platform

WUXI, China, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”), an innovative electric mobility vehicles manufacturer and seller, today announced the official launch of two key upgraded capabilities for its Claw AI Agent Platform: a cross-model, multi-modal office document parsing module and an enterprise-wide Chief Legal Officer (“CLO”) Agent.

This upgrade represents the latest major enhancement to the platform’s core AI Agent functionalities across document processing, enterprise-level knowledge management, and cross-border legal compliance review, further advancing the Company’s dual-engine strategy of “Smart Manufacturing + AI Platform”.

Core Platform Capability Upgrades

1. Cross-Model Multi-Modal Office Document Understanding

The Claw AI Agent Platform now fully supports intelligent parsing of mainstream office formats, including PDF, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint (single file ≤ 20MB, max three attachments per session). Its 44+ built-in professional AI agents can directly analyze uploaded documents and answer user queries, delivering a seamless “upload to understand” experience.

Key capabilities include:

Universal Document Interaction Across AI Agents: Powered by OpenAI, Google Gemini and DeepSeek, all professional agents can directly read uploaded office documents. Users can simply upload files and ask questions to receive intelligent analysis, without needing to manage differences between underlying AI models.

Enterprise-Grade Data Security: All files are processed within the enterprise private cloud without reliance on third-party optical character recognition (“OCR”) services. Identity authentication is required to download original documents, ensuring full traceability and protection of sensitive business data.

Validated Through Internal Operations: High-frequency scenarios—including contract review, sales proposals, operational analysis, technical document management, and procurement materials—have been migrated to and fully verified internally on the platform through internal use, and are now available to customers.

2. CLO Agent

Designed to address the stringent cross-border compliance and bilingual contract review requirements of manufacturing exporters, the CLO Agent—powered by Google Gemini 2.5 Pro—is now fully deployed in a real-world production environment and has been successfully integrated into LOBO’s internal legal and export compliance operations.

Core services include:

Intelligent Contract Review: The CLO Agent automatically identifies risky clauses, liability gaps and unfavorable provisions in both Chinese and English contracts, while delivering professional revision recommendations.

Preliminary Letter of Credit (“LoC”) Review: This function identifies clause traps, soft clauses, unreasonable restrictions, and stringent presentation requirements to mitigate post-shipment non-payment and refusal risks. It verifies issuing bank qualifications, country risks, payment terms, delivery schedules, shipping dates, certificates of origin, inspection requirements, and bill of lading terms—helping reduce default risks, disputes, amendment costs, discrepancies, and claims while improving document acceptance rates.

Compliance Consulting: The CLO Agent also provides regulatory interpretation and compliance guidance for target markets in cross-border trade scenarios.



Continuous Evolution of Multi-Model Strategy

The Claw AI Agent Platform adopts a multi-model collaborative architecture, with each AI agent utilizing the most suitable underlying model for its designated tasks while leveraging cross-model coordination and optimization to ensure consistent performance across core functions. This strategy provides flexibility in large language model (“LLM”) vendor selection and effectively reduces dependence on any single provider.

With these upgraded capabilities now fully integrated into daily workflows, manufacturing exporters can directly process existing business documents—including contracts, quotations, and financial statements—without the need for traditional, time-consuming manual operations such as data migration, format conversion, or repetitive data entry, significantly improving operational efficiency while reducing costs.

Management Commentary

Huajian Xu, Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of LOBO, commented: “This upgrade marks another important milestone in the development and commercialization of our AI capabilities for real-world manufacturing scenarios, including intelligent document understanding, cross-border compliance support, and workflow automation. We are evolving AI from merely ‘usable’ to truly ‘user-friendly,’ enabling it to become a genuine productivity multiplier for enterprise teams.”

“The Claw AI Agent Platform is designed not only to support LOBO’s internal smart manufacturing and global business operations, but also to extend our forward-looking exploration of enterprise AI application models to broader industrial use cases. We will continue to advance platform capabilities and ecosystem expansion, fully leverage the strengths of leading global AI models, and deliver measurable and sustainable value to small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products. As a technology-driven company, LOBO focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly mobility solutions and smart devices. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric off-road vehicles (such as golf carts and mobility scooters), solar-powered vehicles, and other intelligent products.

LOBO is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through advanced technologies, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.loboaiclaw.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company’s future results as set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

Email: ir@loboai.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com