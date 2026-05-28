LOBO Launches LoboToken.ai Intelligent Distribution Platform

WUXI, China, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or “the Company”), an innovative electric mobility vehicles manufacturer and seller, today announced the official launch of LoboToken.ai, a new AI inference token distribution platform. The launch marks a significant milestone in the Company’s strategic expansion into AI token distribution services and its broader business transformation.

Platform Overview

LoboToken.ai is designed to address the growing global demand for AI inference services. The platform provides enterprises with cost-efficient token services through intelligent routing and multi-model access. Its core capabilities include:

Intelligent model routing: An embedded intelligent routing layer automatically matches each request with the optimal underlying model based on task type, context length, response latency, budget constraints, and other multidimensional parameters. Supported models include OpenAI, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, Qwen, GLM, and more than 300 additional models.

Cost optimization: The platform routes requests to providers offering competitive pricing.

MoE architecture optimization: Scheduling strategies are optimized for Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architectures to maximize activated parameter efficiency.



Key network features include:

Global compute network: A network connects users with AI inference providers across China, the United States, Europe, and other regions.

Intelligent routing: Providers are selected based on latency, cost, and data compliance requirements.

Flexible deployment options: It offers standard API access to more than 300 models for both enterprises and individual users, with flexible pricing models including pay-as-you-go and subscription plans.



Strategic Expansion into AI Token Distribution Services

As market trends increasingly shift from simply deploying more chips toward improving inference efficiency, LOBO launched LoboToken.ai as an expansion from the AI application layer, represented by the Claw AI Agent Platform, into AI token distribution services, creating an “applications + token services” dual-engine business structure.

LOBO believes this strategic upgrade will expand its AI value chain by extending from AI collaboration tools into AI inference infrastructure, addressing a significantly larger market opportunity. The initiative also represents a major evolution of the Company’s business model, transitioning from a single SaaS subscription model into a dual-layer revenue model spanning both applications and token distribution services.

Deep Synergy with the Claw AI Agent Platform

LoboToken.ai integrates with LOBO’s previously launched Claw AI Agent Platform to form a complete value chain spanning intelligent collaboration and inference cost optimization. The Claw AI Agent Platform’s more than 44 professional AI agents automatically select optimal models based on task complexity and leverage LoboToken.ai’s inference services, creating a closed loop encompassing intelligent tasking, optimized inference, and cost control.

Enterprises can monitor token usage, cost structures, and optimization recommendations in real time, while users benefit from an end-to-end experience in which AI agents handle intent analysis, task decomposition, inference execution, and result delivery—all powered behind the scenes by LoboToken.ai’s high-performance, cost-efficient inference infrastructure.

Management Commentary

Huajian Xu, Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of LOBO, commented: “LoboToken.ai represents an important milestone in our AI infrastructure strategy. From the intelligent collaboration capabilities of Claw AI Agent to the inference token capabilities of LoboToken.ai, we are building a comprehensive AI enablement ecosystem. Within this ecosystem, the application layer makes AI more accessible, while the token distribution layer helps enterprises access AI inference at optimized costs. We intend to advance platform development with a pragmatic and disciplined approach, connecting users with global AI resources to support the digital transformation of manufacturing enterprises.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products. As a technology-driven company, LOBO focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly mobility solutions and smart devices. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric off-road vehicles (such as golf carts and mobility scooters), solar-powered vehicles, and other intelligent products.

LOBO is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through advanced technologies, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.loboebike.com.

For more information about Claw AI Agent platform and LoboToken.ai, please visit:

Claw AI Agent platform: www.loboaiclaw.com;

LoboToken.ai: www.lobotoken.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company’s future results as set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

Email: ir@loboai.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com