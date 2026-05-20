Scale AI GenAI Platform and Advanced Test & Evaluation Capabilities Now Available on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scale AI Inc. and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Scale AI’s GenAI platform and specialized Test & Evaluation (T&E) capabilities have been added to Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule contract. This addition enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to offer Scale’s mission-critical AI solutions to Federal agencies through a streamlined acquisition process.

“We are proud to partner with Carahsoft to bring our GenAI Platform and T&E expertise to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule contract,” said Zane Teeters, Head of Public Sector GTM, Scale AI. “This milestone reflects our commitment to making mission-ready, trusted AI capabilities more accessible. By providing the tools to both build and evaluate AI, we are enabling Federal agencies to harness generative AI solutions that are capable of driving meaningful outcomes for the communities they serve.”

Scale’s addition to Carahsoft’s GSA schedule dramatically streamlines Federal agency access to advanced AI capabilities. Agencies can access the following through pre-negotiated, discounted pricing, shortening procurement timelines from months to weeks:

Scale GenAI Platform (SGP) : Enables defense, intelligence and Federal civilian agencies to build, control, evaluate and deploy AI agents and multi-agent systems on proprietary and sensitive data.

: Enables defense, intelligence and Federal civilian agencies to build, control, evaluate and deploy AI agents and multi-agent systems on proprietary and sensitive data. Test & Evaluation Services: Provides the rigorous benchmarking, red-teaming and safety evaluations necessary to meet standards for AI reliability and transparency.

Provides the rigorous benchmarking, red-teaming and safety evaluations necessary to meet standards for AI reliability and transparency. Professional & Deployment Services: Expert support for pilots and proof-of-concepts, enabling agencies to move quickly from initial evaluation to full-scale production.



The contract addition directly aligns with OMB Memorandum M-25-21 and M-25-22, which mandate the acceleration of Federal AI innovation and the streamlining of acquisition processes.

“Making Scale AI’s GenAI platform and evaluation tools available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule removes common procurement barriers and helps agencies adopt mission-ready AI capabilities faster,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “By enabling streamlined access to these capabilities, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are helping support defense and civilian agencies as they operationalize AI, strengthen decision-making and accelerate outcomes aligned with Federal innovation priorities.”

Scale AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303.

For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 606-2770 or ScaleAI@carahsoft.com ; or explore Scale AI’s solutions here .



About Scale AI

Scale’s mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. We provide the high-quality data that powers the world’s AI models, and we help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that create real impact. Through our Scale Lab’s research organization, we test models with rigorous benchmarks and novel research to help ensure AI is developed in ways people can trust. Founded in 2016, Scale is headquartered in San Francisco.

Media Contact

Andrew Lewis

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(202) 486-8477

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .