CAI Advances Multicloud and Secure AI Strategy with AWS and Microsoft

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, with more than 40 years of expertise delivering technology solutions to public sector and commercial organizations, announced strategic partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, alongside collaboration with Anthropic, Databricks and LMNTRIX. Together, these partnerships position CAI as a purpose-built multicloud integrator, giving government agencies and enterprises the tools to operate across AWS and Azure, deploy responsible AI and do it all on a security foundation designed for the demands of modern IT.

As state and local governments face mounting pressure to modernize legacy systems, reduce operational risk and harness emerging AI capabilities, many organizations struggle with fragmented vendor relationships and inconsistent security postures. CAI’s multicloud approach—spanning AWS, Azure, and various AI platforms—breaks from the single-vendor model that limits flexibility and creates long-term lock-in. Paired with LMNTRIX cybersecurity capabilities and Databricks-powered data enablement, CAI delivers an integrated solution built from the ground up for the demands of modern public sector IT.

A Multicloud Ecosystem Built for the Full Modernization Lifecycle

CAI’s partner ecosystem is purpose-built to address the full modernization lifecycle from cloud migration and data integration to AI deployment and continuous security:

AWS Select Tier Services Partner: CAI’s AWS Select Tier status reflects the depth and breadth of the clients served—state, local governments and commercial enterprises running mission-critical workloads. This recognition unlocks co-sell resources, proof-of-concept funding, and accelerated migration programs that compress time-to-value for clients modernizing critical workloads.

CAI’s AWS Select Tier status reflects the depth and breadth of the clients served—state, local governments and commercial enterprises running mission-critical workloads. This recognition unlocks co-sell resources, proof-of-concept funding, and accelerated migration programs that compress time-to-value for clients modernizing critical workloads. Microsoft Solutions Partner: CAI’s Microsoft Solutions Partner credentials give clients access to the full Azure stack—infrastructure, hybrid architecture and Microsoft Copilot capabilities. For state and local agencies navigating legacy Azure environments or evaluating new investments, CAI accelerates secure adoption.

CAI’s Microsoft Solutions Partner credentials give clients access to the full Azure stack—infrastructure, hybrid architecture and Microsoft Copilot capabilities. For state and local agencies navigating legacy Azure environments or evaluating new investments, CAI accelerates secure adoption. Anthropic’s Claude AI Integration: CAI leverages Anthropic Claude AI models to enhance its internal service delivery capabilities—bringing greater efficiency, consistency and analytical depth to how CAI teams support clients across complex modernization engagements.

CAI leverages Anthropic Claude AI models to enhance its internal service delivery capabilities—bringing greater efficiency, consistency and analytical depth to how CAI teams support clients across complex modernization engagements. Databricks Platform: CAI’s Databricks partnership gives clients the data integration, governance and management infrastructure needed to run AI on reliable, well-governed data, ensuring insights are accurate, models are trustworthy, and outcomes are repeatable at scale.

CAI’s Databricks partnership gives clients the data integration, governance and management infrastructure needed to run AI on reliable, well-governed data, ensuring insights are accurate, models are trustworthy, and outcomes are repeatable at scale. LMNTRIX Cybersecurity Collaboration: CAI’s collaboration with LMNTRIX embeds continuous threat detection, cloud posture management and proactive incident response natively into every engagement—ensuring that modernization does not come at the cost of organizational risk.

“Whether you’re a state agency modernizing legacy infrastructure or a commercial enterprise scaling new workloads, the cloud you need is rarely just one cloud,” said Amit Gupta, director, cloud services at CAI. “We built our practice around that reality—deep expertise in AWS and Azure, under one roof. And we paired it with AI and a security model that means our clients don’t have to choose between moving fast and staying safe.”

"State and local governments are under immense pressure to modernize, and they simply cannot afford a security failure in the process,” said Hamlet Khodaverdian, co-founder and vice president, Americas, at LMNTRIX. “That's why our partnership with CAI matters. LMNTRIX is not bolted on after the fact—we're integrated into how CAI delivers, so security, compliance, and threat detection are built in at every stage, from migration through AI deployment and beyond."

What Clients Can Expect

With over four decades of delivery for state and local governments, and large commercial enterprises, CAI brings a practitioner’s perspective to multicloud and AI adoption:

Cloud flexibility across AWS and Azure: Structured migration programs on both platforms that reduce time-to-value, control costs and eliminate single-vendor dependency.

Structured migration programs on both platforms that reduce time-to-value, control costs and eliminate single-vendor dependency. Responsible AI deployment: AI models integrated with governance and compliance frameworks suited to regulated and ethical industries.

AI models integrated with governance and compliance frameworks suited to regulated and ethical industries. Enterprise data readiness: Databricks-powered integration and governance ensuring AI operates on clean, reliable data.

Databricks-powered integration and governance ensuring AI operates on clean, reliable data. Continuous security operations: LMNTRIX threat detection and cloud posture management protecting every cloud and AI investment.

To learn more about CAI’s multicloud and AI capabilities, visit www.cai.io/services/cloud.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

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