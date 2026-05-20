Tabi Connect's Integration with ShipperGuide Drives 2x Spot Bookings for Ryan Transportation

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabi Connect, an automated rate management and freight quoting platform, has integrated with ShipperGuide, an AI-native Shipper TMS, to give providers access to shipper freight digitally and streamline freight quoting and execution. In its first month operating on the combined platform, Ryan Transportation, one of the first brokerages to go live, saw spot bidding opportunities increase and bookings double. Additionally, more than 90% of loads were priced via API, highlighting increased speed, efficiency, and competitiveness.

The benefits extend to the shipper side as well. As carrier rejection rates have climbed, more freight is landing on the spot market under time pressure. The combination of ShipperGuide’s API speed and Tabi Connect's real-time rate control eliminates the friction of manual coverage. When a primary carrier rejects a tender, shippers don't have to scramble to the load board. Instead, API-connected brokers respond instantly with pricing that reflects current market conditions. For operations teams managing high load volumes, this integration offers a more reliable alternative to chasing freight on the open market. The results from Ryan Transportation reflect a broader shift within the brokerage sector. With the U.S. truckload spot market hitting a new cycle high of $2.82 per mile, velocity is becoming the primary differentiator. Brokers operating through API connections post higher tender acceptance rates, while those relying on manual entry often lose loads before they can even respond. The Ryan Transportation results in month one are a concrete example of what that access can mean in practice.

"Brokers that are now leveraging API’s are going to be in a much better position when the market tightens," said Ricky Gonzalez, CEO at Tabi Connect. "The brokers who have these connections in place are winning freight. The ones who don't are watching it go to someone else. This partnership is about making sure our customers are on the right side of that."

Modern integration speeds have also been a catalyst for success. What once took six months to a year to build now takes only one week. "We built our platform around the idea that fast, reliable access to capacity should be the baseline," said Giovanni Battistella, VP of ShipperGuide at Loadsmart. "Ryan Transportation was up and running in one week. That speed allows brokers to see immediate ROI and scale without heavy upfront resource commitments."

To learn more about Tabi Connect and its integration with Loadsmart, visit the website.

About Tabi Connect

Tabi Connect is an AI-powered rate management and freight quoting platform that helps logistics service providers automate and optimize pricing decisions at scale.

By integrating with shipper TMS platforms, APIs, RPA workflows, and email, Tabi Connect centralizes inbound quote requests into a single intelligent system and replaces manual data entry with AI-driven business rules that can be updated instantly using plain English.

Tabi Connect centralizes all quoting data into a real-time system of record and uses AI-powered analytics to surface insights in plain English across shippers, lanes, and margins, with built-in governance and auditability.

Trusted by more than 100 customers, including several of the top 100 transportation companies in North America, Tabi Connect processes millions of quotes for North America’s largest shippers with speed and accuracy.

To learn more about Tabi Connect, visit tabiconnect.com.

About ShipperGuide TMS

ShipperGuide is a transportation management system that helps shippers plan, procure, and execute freight across all modes with end-to-end visibility and carrier network control. The platform streamlines spot procurement, RFP management, freight tracking, and tender execution with built-in freight intelligence and automation.

ShipperGuide's real-time spot and contract price comparison, combined with instant pricing and tender acceptance, helps shippers choose the lowest-cost carrier for every shipment without sacrificing service. With faster implementation and lower TCO than legacy TMS platforms, ShipperGuide delivers cost savings and operational efficiency for mid-market and enterprise shippers moving high freight volumes.

Ryan Transportation

Since 1986, Ryan Transportation has grown into a family of brands delivering comprehensive transportation, finance and technology solutions. Backed by more than 700 logistics professionals, we provide trusted, reliable service to a wide range of industries, including agriculture, food and beverage, and construction.

We've built a large network of thousands of carriers that spans all modes and equipment types, enabling us to move freight efficiently across North America. Recognized as a Top 100 Freight Broker by Transport Topics and ranked #17 in 2026, we continue to evolve while staying focused on building lasting partnerships and delivering exceptional service. Learn more at ryantrans.com.

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