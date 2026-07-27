Tabi Connect Launches Control Tower, Giving Brokers Final Review on Every Automated Freight Quote

MIAMI, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabi Connect (“Tabi”), a leading rate management and freight quoting platform, is addressing the industry's need for automated efficiency without sacrificing control. Tabi's Control Tower feature allows brokers to maintain visibility over every automated rate, providing a specialized review queue where they can evaluate, adjust, or decline quotes before they are published to connected load platforms.

Operating directly within the Tabi platform, Control Tower functions seamlessly alongside pre-existing configurations, connections, and pricing guidelines without requiring additional setup. The primary distinction centers on trust and oversight: in standard mode, calculated rates are published automatically, whereas activating Control Tower channels those quotes into a specialized review queue, ensuring nothing enters the market before you have evaluated it.

"Freight teams have told us for years that automation only works if they can trust it," said Ricky Gonzalez, CEO of Tabi Connect. "Control Tower gives brokers the visibility to build that trust before they hand over full control, and the option to keep a hand on every pricing decision permanently if that is what their business needs."

When a shipment arrives from a connected platform, it routes automatically into the Control Tower queue based on the customer's configuration. Brokers see the full queue with origin, destination, equipment type, customer, Tabi's baseline rate, markup, fuel surcharge, final rate, rate per mile, and a live countdown timer showing how long remains before the shipment expires. Brokers can open any shipment for additional detail before deciding.

Tabi built Control Tower for two types of teams: those easing into automation, who can run with its visibility until they consistently accept Tabi's rates without changes and are ready to remove the review step, and those who want to keep a permanent review layer because their quoting strategy depends on judgment calls — such as customer relationships or market conditions — that a calculated rate alone does not capture. The company notes that this feature is especially valuable for brokers who handle the full lifecycle of a shipment, where they need to maintain personal accountability for every pricing decision.

Beyond core oversight, Control Tower boosts operational efficiency through new July API integrations and upcoming August RPA connections. It further streamlines workflows with expiration alerts and "Customer Schedules," which allow teams to define specific operating windows by day, hour, or season to ensure the queue only surfaces actionable, relevant loads.

Control Tower is now available to all Tabi Connect customers. Visit tabiconnect.com to discover how to gain complete visibility and control over automated freight quoting.

About Tabi

Tabi Connect is an AI-powered rate management and freight quoting platform built to automate and enhance the work of freight brokers and shippers directly where that work happens — inside the quoting workflows, pricing decisions, and operational systems they rely on every day. By integrating with shipper TMS platforms, APIs, RPA workflows, and email, Tabi Connect centralizes inbound quote requests into a single intelligent system and replaces manual data entry with AI-driven business rules that can be updated instantly using plain English.

Tabi Connect centralizes all quoting data into a real-time system of record and uses AI-powered analytics to surface insights in plain English across shippers, lanes, and markups, with built-in governance and auditability.

Trusted by more than 100 customers, including several of the top 100 transportation companies in North America, Tabi Connect processes millions of quotes for North America's largest shippers with speed and accuracy.

To learn more about Tabi Connect, visit tabiconnect.com.

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