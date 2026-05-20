BlockBooster Launches USD 50M Digital Venture Fund I, Establishing Its Platform as a Full-Stack Alternative Asset Manager

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockBooster today announced the launch of BlockBooster Digital Venture Fund I, a USD 50 million growth-stage platform focused on four verticals: AI infrastructure, on-chain trading ecosystems, on-chain asset management, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The fund marks BlockBooster's formal entry as a full-stack alternative asset manager in the digital economy.

Fund I: Investment Strategy

BlockBooster Digital Venture Fund I targets growth-stage opportunities across its four core verticals, prioritizing projects where BlockBooster's domain expertise, ecosystem relationships, and operational capabilities create meaningful strategic value beyond capital. The fund focuses on projects and platforms building institutional-grade infrastructure and products for the digital economy, serving both institutional participants and a broader base of investors and users.

Building on a Proven Foundation

Founded in 2023 and backed by leading institutional investors including OKX Ventures, BlockBooster established its track record as a hands-on venture studio, deploying proprietary capital to co-build infrastructure and applications across leading blockchain networks. That operational experience, spanning product development, ecosystem growth, and institutional partnerships, forms the foundation on which the firm's asset management platform is now built.

"We have always believed that true incubation is the most active form of asset management," said Samuel Gu, Founder and CEO of BlockBooster. "Our venture studio years were our proof of concept. With the launch of our inaugural fund, we are institutionalizing that capability into a full-stack alternative asset platform — one that doesn't just invest in the future, but actively incubates and manages it."

A Dual-Engine Platform

BlockBooster's strategy is structured around two interconnected engines.

The Incubation Engine engages at co-founder depth across digital-native projects, institutional-grade RWA tokenization, and foundational infrastructure. BlockBooster takes active roles in product design, team building, go-to-market execution, and ecosystem development, creating proprietary deal flow that conventional fund managers cannot access.



The Capital Management Engine captures and compounds the value generated by those incubated assets through dedicated fund vehicles. BlockBooster Digital Venture Fund I is the first such vehicle. As the digital asset market matures, BlockBooster plans to expand into adjacent strategies including private equity, buyout, and private credit.

The two engines are designed to reinforce each other: capital accelerates the growth of incubated assets, while the performance of those assets strengthens BlockBooster's track record and supports future capital formation.

Positioned for the Next Era

With an established presence across Asia and the Middle East, and institutional relationships across global financial centers, BlockBooster is building toward a future where its platform operates at the scale and rigor of the world's leading alternative asset managers.



The fund's inaugural portfolio investment will be announced in the coming weeks.

About BlockBooster

BlockBooster is a next-era alternative asset management firm for the digital age. The firm leverages blockchain technology to invest in, incubate, and manage the core assets of this new era, from digital-native projects to real-world assets (RWA). As value co-creators, BlockBooster is dedicated to unlocking the long-term potential of these assets, capturing exceptional value for its partners and investors in the digital economy.



For partnership inquiries and more information, please visit www.blockbooster.io .