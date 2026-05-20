WILLIE AND TACO: An Adventure About Communication . . . With Prehistoric Stakes!

Charleston, SC, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A prehistoric adventure awaits in Willie and Taco, a new picture book about an unlikely friendship between a turtle and his dinosaur companions! Author Steven Aanes invites readers into a thrilling ocean escapade where camaraderie and courage collide in the dangerous seas of the Mesozoic Era. A young sea turtle named Taco finds himself being chased by a fearsome mosasaur named Momo, a sharp-toothed creature who is angry over a misunderstanding.

Taco manages to escape, finding a new home in Golden Bay, where a community of friendly creatures welcomes him in. But as Taco grows comfortable in his environment, Momo is on the hunt. Bringing his own terrifying friends, Momo sets up shop in the bay where Taco swims. Can Taco’s new buddies find and rescue him before he becomes turtle soup?

An exhilarating story perfect for kids who don’t mind a little suspense on the way to their happy endings, Willie and Taco is a delightful children’s book about working together, never giving up, and relying on earned trust to confront obstacles. With a powerful anti-bullying message, Willie and Taco centers communication as a way to solve problems.

Parents and teachers will be thrilled to share this story at bedtime and in classrooms, and young readers will be drawn into an immensely colorful, well-imagined world and an action-filled plot. For the dinosaur-lover in your home or school, don’t wait to pick up this delightful tale where even the smallest hero can make a strong impact on a community!

Willie and Taco: a Story of Friendship from Long Ago is available for purchase online at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Booksamillion.com, and thriftbooks.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Facebook: Steven Aanes

About the Author:

Steven Aanes is a North Carolina native with a vast and storied career. He served as a firefighter, an Army officer and paratrooper, worked in the printing industry, and taught college biology in Oakwood, Georgia, near where he currently makes his home. Now retired, Steven lives with his pitbull, Sayaka. His most recent publication, Willie and Taco, is a prehistoric children’s picture book adventure exploring themes of friendship, community, and learning to work together.

Steven Aanes Ed.D.

Email: pitbul99@bellsouth.net

Available for interviews: Author, Steven Aanes Ed.D.

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