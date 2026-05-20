QCI Advances Tribal Knowledge Sovereignty with Private Generative AI Initiative

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the expansion of its private AI initiative designed to help tribal gaming organizations adopt generative AI while maintaining ownership and control of their operational knowledge.

QCI’s framework combines privately deployable large language model (LLM) technology with support for emerging Model Context Protocol (MCP) standards, enabling tribal enterprises to integrate generative AI into business operations without exposing sensitive institutional knowledge to public AI ecosystems. The initiative comes as concerns around AI governance, knowledge leakage, and ownership of generative data continue to grow across the gaming and hospitality industries.

“Generative AI can now learn from the operational knowledge inside organizations,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. “The critical question for tribal enterprises is whether that knowledge remains sovereign.”

QCI’s private AI approach is designed to help tribal nations leverage AI productivity gains while protecting governance practices, operational strategy, and enterprise intelligence from external model training and knowledge replication.

“Tribal enterprises should benefit from AI without surrendering the operational blueprint that makes them unique,” Cardno added.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Visit us at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.