Nisqually Red Wind Casino Expands Partnership with QCI Through Full Platform Deployment

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced that Nisqually Red Wind Casino has expanded its deployment of the QCI platform with the addition of QCI Slots, QCI Marketing, and Chatalytics™ solutions. Already leveraging QCI Host, the casino has broadened its use of QCI's technology ecosystem to further enhance operational performance, marketing effectiveness, and data-driven decision-making.

The expanded deployment unifies player development, slot operations, marketing automation, and AI-powered analytics within a single platform, providing teams across the property with actionable insights and a comprehensive view of business performance.

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with Nisqually Red Wind Casino as they continue to expand their use of the QCI platform," said Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder CEO of QCI. "The addition of QCI Slots, QCI Marketing, and Chatalytics creates a powerful, connected environment that gives teams the insights they need to optimize performance, strengthen player relationships, and drive measurable business results."

Chatalytics™ enables users to interact with operational data through natural language conversations, accelerating access to insights across gaming operations, marketing, and player development. Together with QCI's integrated Slots and Marketing solutions, the platform delivers a unified approach to driving revenue growth, increasing operational efficiency, and enhancing guest engagement.

"At Nisqually Red Wind Casino, delivering relevant and engaging experiences for our guests is always a priority," said Tyson Kruger, Director of Marketing at Nisqually Red Wind Casino. "Expanding our partnership with QCI gives our team a more complete view of our players and the tools to create more targeted marketing campaigns, strengthen guest relationships, and make faster, data-driven decisions across the property."

The expansion underscores the growing adoption of QCI's unified platform among leading gaming operators seeking to leverage advanced analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence to optimize performance across their enterprises.

ABOUT NISQUALLY RED WIND CASINO

The Nisqually Red Wind Casino is the South Sound's premier destination for gaming, dining, and entertainment. Featuring a 46,000-square-foot gaming floor, the casino offers over 1,650 slot machines, Keno, Sports Betting, and a wide array of table games. Guests can enjoy diverse dining options, ranging from casual eats at the Medicine Creek Deli to fine dining at the award-winning River Water Bar & Grille. Other notable venues include Pealo’s Bar, Coho Sports Lounge, and The Delta, a newly added Quick Service Food Hall with Italian, Asian, Tex-Mex, and Coffee/Ice Cream. More than a gaming destination, the Nisqually Red Wind Casino celebrates community and culture. Its architecture reflects the design of a traditional native longhouse, honoring the rich heritage of the Nisqually Tribe. From its décor to its hospitality, the casino embodies a deep connection to the local community and tribal presence.

For more information, visit www.redwindcasino.com .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is the creator of the QCI AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Intelligence Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 300 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time intelligence platform for resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts unifies hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise intelligence within a common intelligence layer, while gaming systems remain integrated where regulations require. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.