Millions Want to Work. Workforce Systems Were Never Built for Them.

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across North America, millions of qualified individuals continue falling through workforce systems that were never designed to work together. This includes people with disabilities, newcomers, career returners, and underserved talent communities navigating fragmented hiring, accommodation, and workforce support systems.

Enabled Talent today announced the launch of the Workforce Inclusion Network (WIN), an AI-powered workforce infrastructure platform designed to help governments, employers, universities, and workforce ecosystems coordinate inclusive employment and workforce participation through one connected system.

Globally, more than 1.3 billion people live with disabilities, representing the world’s largest minority population. In the United States alone, more than 70 million adults reported having a disability, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In Canada, more than 8 million people live with disabilities. Despite ongoing labour shortages across industries, millions of working-age individuals remain unemployed or underemployed due to inaccessible and fragmented workforce systems.

WIN was designed to address that gap.

The platform functions as a multi-portal workforce coordination system connecting job seekers, employers, universities, nonprofits, and governments through shared infrastructure built with accessibility at its core.

Job seekers create one verified workforce profile containing credentials, work preferences, accessibility needs, and accommodation requirements, reducing the need to repeatedly disclose information across disconnected systems. Employers gain access to accessibility-aware talent pipelines, while governments and workforce organizations receive real-time participation and workforce ecosystem insights through one connected infrastructure layer.

Unlike traditional hiring platforms that treat accessibility as an add-on, WIN integrates accommodation matching directly into the platform’s core architecture. The system focuses on reducing hiring friction, improving accessibility readiness, strengthening workforce participation, and supporting inclusive onboarding and retention.

The platform also supports:

Inclusive hiring and onboarding

Accessibility and accommodation workflows

AI-powered workforce matching

Workforce participation analytics

Employer readiness and retention support





Today, the company’s broader accessibility and workforce ecosystem has engaged more than 100,000+ users across different platforms, workforce systems, accessibility tools, and inclusion-focused initiatives.

The organization is currently active across Canada and parts of Africa through accessibility and workforce collaborations, including work connected to the UNICEF Startup Lab ecosystem in Ghana, while also expanding partnerships and operational activities into Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Central Asia.

Beginning August 2026, WIN is expected to begin deployment and ecosystem onboarding across select regions in the United States through workforce, accessibility, and institutional partnerships currently under discussion.

The company has been recognized among leading workforce and accessibility innovators in North America, including being featured among Top Tech Innovators by CEO Magazine, receiving the Business Humanitarian Award by YMedia, and being ranked among the top Jobs & Recruiting and Future of Work companies by F6S.

“The workforce system was built in pieces, by different agencies, at different times, for different purposes. What has always been missing is infrastructure that connects those pieces together while keeping accessibility at the center. That is what WIN was designed to do.”

— Amandipp Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, Enabled Talent

Governments, cities, municipalities, workforce boards, universities, employers, nonprofits, and ecosystem partners interested in exploring pilot deployments, workforce accessibility initiatives, or institutional partnerships around WIN are encouraged to connect directly with the Enabled Talent team. The organization is actively engaging with public-sector, education, and workforce ecosystems looking to strengthen inclusive employment and accessibility infrastructure across their regions.

For media, partnership, or deployment inquiries:

aman@enabledtalent.com

https://enabledtalent.com

About Enabled Talent

Enabled Talent is an accessibility and workforce technology company building AI-powered infrastructure for inclusive employment, workforce participation, and accessibility readiness. Its Workforce Inclusion Network (WIN) connects job seekers, employers, universities, nonprofits, and governments through shared accessibility-first infrastructure designed to improve workforce participation outcomes globally.