Building the World’s First AI-Powered Inclusion Infrastructure

SUDBURY, Ontario and NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every transformative company begins with a problem that existing systems were never designed to solve.

For Amandipp Singh, that problem was not simply disability. It was the realization that millions of people were navigating fragmented systems that rarely worked together.

Living with vision loss, Singh experienced firsthand the barriers that can exist across education, employment, and community participation. While accessibility has advanced significantly over the past decades, the journey often required individuals to repeatedly explain their needs, navigate disconnected services, and overcome obstacles that extended far beyond disability itself.

What initially appeared to be a personal challenge soon revealed a much larger systemic issue.

Employers wanted to build more inclusive workplaces but often lacked the tools, confidence, and support systems needed to do so effectively. Universities invested heavily in supporting students yet frequently struggled to create seamless pathways into employment. Nonprofits provided critical services but operated with limited visibility into long-term outcomes. Governments invested billions into workforce development, accessibility, and inclusion initiatives while often lacking a unified view of participation and impact.

Everyone was working toward the same objective.

Yet everyone was operating in separate systems.

The challenge was not a lack of effort.

The challenge was not a lack of talent.

The challenge was a lack of infrastructure.

That realization became the foundation of Enabled Talent.

Founded in Canada and expanding across the United States, Enabled Talent was built around a simple but ambitious belief: if technology can connect billions of people through social networks, transform commerce through digital platforms, and reshape industries through artificial intelligence, it can also create the infrastructure needed to connect opportunity.

The timing could not be more important.

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries. Demographic shifts are creating workforce shortages across sectors. Organizations are under increasing pressure to improve accessibility and workforce participation while competing for talent in a rapidly changing economy.

At the same time, more than 1.3 billion people globally live with a disability.

Collectively, they represent one of the largest untapped sources of talent, innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic participation in the world. The Disability Economy is increasingly being recognized as one of the most significant economic opportunities of the 21st century.

Despite this potential, the systems supporting employment, education, accessibility, workforce development, and economic participation remain largely disconnected.

Financial systems are powered by payment infrastructure.

Commerce is powered by digital infrastructure.

Communication is powered by network infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence is powered by data infrastructure.

Inclusion has no infrastructure.

Enabled Talent was created to change that.

The company is building what it calls the world’s first AI-Powered Inclusion Infrastructure — a new category of technology designed to connect governments, employers, educators, nonprofits, and people with disabilities through one shared ecosystem.

At the center of this vision is the Workforce Inclusion Network (WIN), an AI-powered platform designed to coordinate talent discovery, workforce development, accessibility planning, accommodation support, community engagement, and outcome measurement at scale.

The objective is not to build another job board.

The objective is not to build another accessibility platform.

The objective is not to build another workforce database.

The objective is to create the infrastructure layer that powers participation in the future economy.

Through WIN, governments can gain better workforce intelligence and measurable outcomes. Employers can access untapped talent while strengthening accessibility and inclusion strategies. Educational institutions can build stronger pathways between learning and employment. Nonprofits can coordinate services more effectively. Individuals can access opportunities through systems designed around participation rather than barriers.

What began as one founder’s experience navigating vision loss has evolved into a broader mission to transform how inclusion is built, measured, and delivered.

Today, Enabled Talent is growing its presence across Canada and the United States while building partnerships and initiatives throughout North America and Africa. The company is also advancing expansion efforts across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Central Asia, and the Caribbean.

The company believes a fundamental shift is underway.

For generations, disability inclusion was viewed primarily through the lens of compliance, accommodation, and social responsibility.

The next decade will be defined by workforce participation, economic contribution, and talent accessibility.

Organizations that successfully unlock overlooked talent pools will gain a competitive advantage.

Communities that build inclusive workforce systems will attract greater economic growth.

Governments that can connect investments to measurable outcomes will create more effective policies.

Inclusion is evolving from an initiative into infrastructure.

The future of work will not be defined solely by artificial intelligence.

It will be defined by access.

The organizations that most effectively connect talent, opportunity, education, and support systems will shape the next generation of economic participation.

The industrial age was powered by machines.

The digital age was powered by networks.

The AI age will be powered by participation.

Enabled Talent is building the infrastructure to ensure everyone has a place in it.

A Call to Participate

Building an inclusive future cannot be achieved by any one organization alone.

Enabled Talent invites governments, employers, educational institutions, nonprofits, workforce organizations, investors, technology partners, and community leaders to participate in building the next generation of workforce infrastructure.

Together, we have an opportunity to transform how talent is discovered, developed, supported, and connected to opportunity.

Media Contact

Amandipp Singh

Email: aman@enabledtalent.com

Website: www.enabledtalent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54ebc8c1-d0da-4715-831e-3d230fcd36f9