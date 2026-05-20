DP World Partners With ISN® to Advance Contractor Management and Support Operational Growth Across Canada

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced DP World , a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions specializing in ports and terminals operations, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform in Canada. ISN will help DP World enhance contractor oversight and training through integrated compliance, tracking, and document standardization tools and services.

“DP World is committed to creating a culture of safety not only across its sites, but also throughout its contractor network,” said Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada. “ISN provides the support and integrated systems to help DP World standardize oversight, reduce risk, and continuously improve performance, while enabling operational growth throughout the organization.”

What is Driving DP World’s Transition to ISNetworld in Canada?

DP World operates five port and terminal sites across Canada, supporting international trade and supply chain efficiency. Headquartered globally in Dubai, with its Canadian head office in Burnaby, British Columbia, the organization plays a critical role in North American logistics infrastructure. The company transitioned to ISNetworld from a previous contractor management provider to align with industry peers and implement a more scalable, service-oriented contractor management platform.

Within the first two months of implementation, DP World:

Achieved more than 90% contractor subscription compliance

Partnered with the ISN team to host 10+ in-person and virtual training sessions across five sites

Drove adoption across five business units with over 400 logins from DP World stakeholders





ISNetworld Tools and Services Leveraged by DP World

DP World currently uses the following ISNetworld tools and services across its Canadian operations:

Online Training Tool – administers site orientation to contractor workers prior to arrival at site

– administers site orientation to contractor workers prior to arrival at site Vendor Code of Conduct acknowledgment tracking – company-level acknowledgment forms to digitize contractor confirmations and verify contractors have reviewed DP World specific policies

– company-level acknowledgment forms to digitize contractor confirmations and verify contractors have reviewed DP World specific policies Centralized contractor data management – to help standardize documentation and qualification review





These tools enable DP World to centralize contractor information, automate compliance workflows, and integrate operational systems with contractor qualification data.

“DP World’s proactive approach to contractor management reflects a strong commitment to operational excellence and risk mitigation,” said Kim Ritchie, Executive Vice President of Canadian Operations at ISN. “ISN is proud to support DP World with the infrastructure and expertise needed to advance safety performance and drive greater consistency across its operations.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services in Canada, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, DP World combines global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, DP World leverages innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing global reach and local expertise, DP World helps simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what is possible in global trade.