Lexitas Recognized Across Multiple Categories in Daily Report’s Best Of 2026 Awards

HOUSTON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support services, today announced it has been recognized in the Daily Report’s Best of 2026 Awards across multiple categories, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality service and innovative solutions to Georgia’s legal community.

In the 2026 awards, Lexitas achieved the following honors:

Winner in Paralegal Support

Top 3 in Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Provider

Top 3 in Court Reporting and Deposition Services

Top 3 in Legal Recruiter

Top 3 in Trial Services





This recognition reflects feedback from legal professionals and underscore Lexitas’ strength across its comprehensive suite of services.

“These recognitions are a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas. “We are proud to be recognized across so many areas of our business, and we remain committed to delivering reliable high-quality service and technology that supports our clients at every stage of the legal process.”

The Daily Report’s Best of Awards celebrate top providers serving the Georgia legal community, based on votes from attorneys, legal professionals, and industry stakeholders. The 2026 results highlight Lexitas’ continued leadership across core service areas that are essential to the successful practice of law.

Lexitas’ recognition across multiple categories reinforces its mission to provide responsive, technology-enabled solutions that help legal professionals operate more efficiently and effectively.

Winners and rankings can be viewed at: Daily Report Best Of 2026 Awards

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com