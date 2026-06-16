Lexitas Lexitas Appoints Manu Mittal as Chief Financial Officer

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HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation support services, is pleased to announce that Manu Mittal has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In this role, Mittal will lead Lexitas’ financial strategy and operations, with responsibility for financial planning and analysis, capital allocation, and supporting the company’s continued growth, scalability, and strategic initiatives.

Mittal brings more than 20 years of experience across investment banking, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic leadership roles within high-growth, private equity-backed technology organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Lexipol, a GTCR-backed software company, where he led financial strategy, planning, M&A, and value creation initiatives in support of the company’s growth and mission of serving first responders and public safety professionals.

Prior to Lexipol, Mittal held leadership roles in corporate finance at Solera and Prologis, where he advised on operational growth initiatives, acquisitions, and capital allocation across diverse business lines. Earlier in his career, he worked in investment banking at J.P. Morgan, focusing on mergers and acquisitions and strategic advisory.

“Manu brings a strong combination of financial expertise and operational leadership, with a proven track record of supporting growth in complex, high-performing organizations,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas. “His experience in scaling businesses and driving disciplined financial strategy will be critical as we continue to expand our platform and deliver value to our clients.”

“I’m excited to join Lexitas at such an important time in the company’s growth,” said Mittal. “The organization’s commitment to service excellence and innovation provides a strong foundation for continued success, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to drive long-term growth and operational excellence.”

Mittal holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Dallas. He is based in Dallas, Texas, where he lives with his wife, two young sons, and their dog.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services, that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | Jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com