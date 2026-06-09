Executive Attorney Service Joins Lexitas

HOUSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, today announced that Executive Attorney Service has joined Lexitas.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Executive Attorney Service is a highly respected provider of process service and legal support services, known for its reliability, responsiveness, and professional execution. With strong regional coverage and a growing national reach, Executive Attorney Service supports law firms and legal departments with compliant, timely, and well-documented service solutions.

“I’m pleased to welcome Executive Attorney Service, along with its employees and clients, to the Lexitas family,” said Nishat Mehta, CEO of Lexitas. “They’ve built a strong, client-focused operation with a reputation for consistency and dependability in service of process. Bringing their team into Lexitas strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions across our Process Service division.”

Alex James, Owner of Executive Attorney Service, said, “Joining Lexitas marks an exciting step forward for our team. We’ve always taken pride in delivering responsive, detail-oriented service to our clients, and this partnership allows us to expand on that foundation. With Lexitas’ resources and national reach, we’re well-positioned to continue growing while maintaining the level of service our clients expect.”

Executive Attorney Service is known for its attention to detail, commitment to compliance, and ability to deliver timely, accurate results for its clients.

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, document review, and legal staffing. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,200 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.executiveattorneyservices.com/.

Jocelyn Durant



jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com



