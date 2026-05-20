TransUnion and Google Strengthen YouTube Measurement With Multi-Touch Attribution

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Google today announced an industry-first capability that helps marketers measure YouTube advertising within TransUnion’s Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) solution. The integration allows advertisers to connect YouTube ad exposure to measurable business outcomes and evaluate its performance relative to the rest of their media mix.

TransUnion and Google are helping marketers get even more from their YouTube investments by bringing its measurement into a unified attribution framework. This integration offers a comprehensive view of performance across the entire media landscape, allowing advertisers to easily see how YouTube drives results relative to their other marketing efforts. By connecting these insights, brands can more effectively optimize their strategy across all platforms.

Why This Matters for Marketers

Video continues to command an increasing share of marketing budgets, yet measurement approaches have often remained fragmented across platforms. The collaboration between TransUnion and Google helps close that gap by bringing YouTube measurement into a unified attribution framework.

With the new integration, marketers can now:

Measure YouTube’s incremental impact across the full path to conversion

Enable consistent performance comparisons across more complex customer interactions

Uncover previously hidden drivers of marketing performance

Leverage insights, including return on ad spend, to optimize media investment across channels





“Marketers are increasingly focused on understanding how every channel contributes to business outcomes,” said Brian Silver, EVP, Marketing Solutions, TransUnion. “By enabling YouTube measurement within our Multi-Touch Attribution solution, we’re helping marketers move beyond clicks reporting and gain a clearer, cross-channel view of performance.”

Powered by Identity-Driven Measurement

TransUnion is the only MTA provider for marketers on YouTube. The integration combines YouTube’s scale with TransUnion’s identity-driven measurement foundation, enabling advertisers to better connect media exposure to downstream consumer behavior.

Marketers can leverage TransUnion’s identity graph to resolve and connect fragmented media signals across devices, households and channels—helping them understand how video exposure contributes to real business outcomes.

Through this capability, marketers can:

Resolve fragmented media exposure across channels

Link advertising signals to business engagement

Maintain a privacy-conscious measurement approach

Enable more consistent cross-platform optimization





Early Customer Momentum

TransUnion and Google recently conducted a pilot program integrating YouTube within TransUnion’s MTA solution for more than fifteen customers across industries including automotive, retail, financial services, insurance and media & entertainment. Early adopters are already gaining deeper insight into YouTube’s role in driving performance.

U.S. Bank, a leading financial institution, participated in the pilot program to evaluate YouTube within a unified attribution framework.

“Data-driven marketers start their channel selection with measurement in mind,” said Melissa Stewart, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing for Payments: Consumer and Small Business at U.S. Bank. “Having a cross-channel view of performance that includes YouTube helps us better understand how video contributes alongside the rest of our media investments. That visibility is critical for evaluating where to invest and how to optimize our media strategy.”

Learn more about TransUnion’s marketing analytics solutions here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business