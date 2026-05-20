As SSA Projects 24% Increase In Pending Disability Hearings, Allsup Highlights Need For Appeals Representation

Belleville, Illinois, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup , a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, reports that the number of claimants waiting in the hearing backlog will increase by the end of the current fiscal year, based on new projections from the Social Security Administration (SSA).

According to SSA’s fiscal year 2027 budget request, pending hearings are projected to rise from about 281,000 to 349,000 by the end of FY 2026, before declining to 323,000 in FY 2027.

As more claimants reach the hearing level, claim preparation with expert representation like Allsup becomes increasingly important. A claims advocate can help ensure that complete medical records, consistent documentation and clear testimony are provided to assist the administrative law judge (ALJ) in their decision-making process.

“For individuals approaching their hearing date, having experienced representation can help ensure they understand what to expect and are able to clearly present how their condition affects their ability to work,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “Approval rates are often higher at the hearing level, and representation offers a significant advantage. Nearly 70% of Allsup customers are approved at the hearing level, compared to the national average of 50%.”

Allsup encourages individuals who have been denied SSDI to file their appeal within the 60-day window to avoid delays and preserve potential back pay. To better understand your SSDI appeal options and prepare for a hearing, visit the What If I’m Denied section on Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

Individuals appealing an SSDI denial receive support from Allsup throughout the entire process, including:

Before the hearing: Allsup representatives review your case to ensure medical records are complete and up to date, and that ALJs have the information needed to make informed decisions. They also prepare individuals for testimony, including the types of questions typically asked and guidance to clearly explain how symptoms affect daily life and the ability to work.

Allsup representatives review your case to ensure medical records are complete and up to date, and that ALJs have the information needed to make informed decisions. They also prepare individuals for testimony, including the types of questions typically asked and guidance to clearly explain how symptoms affect daily life and the ability to work. At the hearing: Allsup representatives attend alongside claimants to ensure relevant testimony gets on the record and also to question medical and vocational experts, if necessary, in order to demonstrate how a person’s condition limits their ability to work.

“With more than 42 years of experience, over 170,000 appeals won—including 130,000 hearings—and a 98% customer satisfaction rate, our experts help claimants avoid delays and put forward the strongest appeal possible,” said Geist.

If you need to file an appeal, visit our “What If I’m Denied” section on Allsup.com.

For those who are just getting started with their application, or to check your eligibility, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276. After you file your application, remember that a denial is not the end. Most people who are ultimately approved for SSDI were denied at least one time.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment