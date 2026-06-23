Allsup Highlights Appeal Options For Denied Disability Applicants Amid Rising SSDI Denial Rates

Belleville, Illinois, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup , a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is highlighting rising denial rates at the initial SSDI application level and the increasing importance of moving forward through the appeals process after a denial.

Data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) show SSDI denial rates at the initial application level have steadily increased over the last three fiscal years:

This upward trend highlights the growing difficulty of securing approval at the application level, where many claims are denied due to incomplete medical evidence, technical filing issues, or insufficient documentation of how a condition limits a person’s ability to work.

“Higher denial rates make it even more important for individuals to understand that an initial denial is not the final outcome,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “Many claims that are denied early can be approved on appeal when the right medical and vocational evidence is developed and clearly presented.”

“Unfortunately, six out of 10 claimants give up when their application is denied,” he said. “But they could be approved if they continue through appeals and seek experienced representation like Allsup.”

For individuals who have received an SSDI denial, acting within the 60-day window to file an appeal is critical. Visit the What If I’m Denied section on Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276 to review next steps and move forward with an appeal.

After an initial denial, individuals have multiple opportunities to continue their claim. The first level of appeal, known as reconsideration, involves a review of the claim by a different disability examiner, including any new medical evidence or updated documentation. The Allsup award rate is double the national average at reconsideration, underscoring the impact experienced representation can have on appeal outcomes.

If the claim is denied again, the next step is a hearing before an administrative law judge (ALJ), where individuals can submit updated medical evidence, provide testimony and address vocational factors that affect their ability to work. About 76% of Allsup customers are approved at their hearing, compared to the national average of 50%.

As a higher percentage of claimants are denied at the application level, the appeals process is becoming a critical part of securing benefits. For many individuals, SSDI provides essential income and access to healthcare, making it important to pursue all available options after a denial.

“The appeals process introduces new steps and requirements that can be difficult to manage alone,” Geist said. “Experienced representation can help you clarify your next steps and avoid common mistakes that can delay or impact a decision.”

Allsup assists claimants throughout the entire SSDI process, from initial application to appeals. With 42+ years of experience and more than 170,000 appeals won, Allsup helps individuals strengthen their claim and improve their chances of approval at every stage.

If you need to file an appeal, learn more at What If I’m Denied section on Allsup.com.

For individuals who are just getting started with their SSDI application, or want to check eligibility, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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