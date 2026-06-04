Allsup Highlights Pancreatic Cancer Research And Importance Of Timely SSDI Applications

Belleville, Illinois, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is highlighting new pancreatic cancer research shared at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. Allsup urges people who can no longer work because of a serious illness to apply for SSDI as soon as possible. Waiting to apply can delay benefits and may affect the amount of back pay available.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers, with an estimated 67,530 Americans expected to be diagnosed and 52,740 expected to die from the disease in 2026, according to the American Cancer Society; the five-year relative survival rate remains just 13%.

At ASCO 2026, researchers reported a major breakthrough in pancreatic cancer treatment. Patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who received the experimental drug daraxonrasib lived a median of 13.2 months, nearly twice as long as those treated with standard chemotherapy, according to Reuters.

“Progress in cancer treatments can bring individuals more time and it can also bring more financial questions,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “When someone cannot work, SSDI can help replace earnings and support longer-term medical and financial stability.”

SSDI Can Help People With Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is one of the serious medical conditions included in the Social Security Administration’s Compassionate Allowances list, which helps Social Security identify certain disability claims more quickly for approval. The disease also is evaluated under Social Security’s adult cancer listings. For people who can no longer work, this fast-track status makes it especially important to apply for SSDI as soon as possible. Applying soon after work stops can protect important benefits.

“A diagnosis of pancreatic cancer is overwhelming,” said Geist, “People dealing with this diagnosis should not have to figure out a federal disability claim process on their own. Allsup representatives can make sure SSA gets the information necessary to document a Compassionate Allowance.”

Having representation can make a difference. Allsup reports 42 years of experience, more than 425,000 customers approved for SSDI and a 97% SSDI success rate for those who complete the process with the national advocate. A U.S. Government Accountability Office report found that claimants with representatives were awarded benefits at a rate nearly three times higher than those without.

Disability Financial Solutions® Offers Additional Support

In addition, Allsup offers its exclusive Disability Financial Solutions® service to connect eligible customers with resources that support housing, utilities, medical expenses and more during the SSDI process. This service helps individuals with cancer to address the financial challenges that can follow a disabling medical event.

To learn more about applying for SSDI, checking eligibility or filing an appeal, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276. Allsup helps more individuals get approved at the initial application level than any other representative nationwide.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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