Cint and Salesforce to Deliver the Next Generation of AI-Powered Support

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , the global technology company behind continuous research and measurement, today announced an expanded collaboration with Salesforce , the world’s #1 AI CRM, through Slack, its cloud-based team communication platform.

This builds on a multi-year strategic roadmap that has seen Cint make substantial investments in the Salesforce ecosystem. Cint’s existing relationship leverages Salesforce Sales Cloud to power a custom CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) engine and Einstein Bots, creating an agile infrastructure that supports go-to-market processes and the seamless delivery of complex product offerings to its global customer base. The expanded collaboration will enable teams to work more directly within Slack to manage accounts and execute go-to-market activities.

The first phase of Cint’s Slack-native AI suite is now live, comprising Enterprise Search and an AI-powered Slackbot. Enterprise Search gives teams instant access to company-wide knowledge to answer complex customer queries quickly and accurately, while the Slackbot summarizes internal threads and drafts replies instantly, reducing bottlenecks and freeing teams to focus on high-value work.

The second phase of the roll-out will focus on CSM Canvas, a unified interface designed to consolidate revenue, contract health, and open escalations in one place. By reducing the system-hopping that often occurs between Salesforce, NetSuite, and Slack, CSM Canvas will help account teams spend less time on administration and more time serving as strategic advisors to customers.

The collaboration will further establish Slack as the agentic operating system for Cint, supporting its primarily remote, digital workforce with a more connected and intelligent way to work. It will also introduce a new generation of agentic customer support capabilities, including the evolution of Cinthia, Cint’s support chatbot, into an intelligent agent. As platform issues arise, Cinthia will be able to provide more dynamic, context-aware answers, helping reduce response times and improving access to information for customers. Alongside this, internal AI agents will help teams move faster by surfacing insights, simplifying complex workflows, and accelerating actions across the business.

Future phases are set to include opportunities to automate repetitive processes, improve pricing accuracy, streamline approvals, and centralize customer sentiment signals, helping Cint identify needs earlier and respond more effectively. Together, these initiatives are designed to improve both customer experience and operational efficiency at scale.

“Our deepened integration with Salesforce unlocks a new era of customer engagement,” said Patrick Comer, CEO, Cint. “By automating complex processes and augmenting human teams with intelligent assistance, we can accelerate response times and deliver faster, more personalized experiences at scale.”

Together, Cint and Salesforce are advancing a shared vision for scalable innovation, accelerated digital transformation, and responsible AI adoption that delivers long-term value for customers and the broader industry.

About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world’s largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions.

At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT).

Media Contact:

Kite Hill for Cint

cint@kitehillpr.com