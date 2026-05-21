BingX Shows Robust 66% Growth YoY in CoinGecko Perpetuals Report





PANAMA CITY, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced a partnership with CoinGecko for the release of the 2026 State of Crypto Perpetuals Report, an in-depth study examining the evolution of the perpetuals market across centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The report indentified accelerating growth in trading tied to tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), AI-linked markets and multi-asset products, trends that closely align with BingX’s leadership in multi-asset trading.

Moreover, the report indicated that trading related to RWAs accelerated sharply in 2026, with first-quarter volumes already surpassing total 2025 levels. It also highlighted growing traction for stock perpetuals and other traditional finance-linked products as traders increasingly seek continuous access to diversified markets through crypto-native infrastructure.

According to CoinGecko’s 2026 State of Derivatives Report, BingX Experienced Strong Growth:

#2 Perpetual Listings Globally: BingX recorded 565 new perpetual listings since 2025, averaging 35 new contracts monthly, and among the highest number of new listings of any exchange.

BingX recorded 565 new perpetual listings since 2025, averaging 35 new contracts monthly, and among the highest number of new listings of any exchange. Fastest Derivatives Growth Into 2026: The report identified BingX as having one of the strongest market share growth trajectories, increasing its derivatives market share by 58% entering 2026 and YoY growth exceeding 66%, bucking the overall trend and driven by large RWA asset growth.

The report identified BingX as having one of the strongest market share growth trajectories, increasing its derivatives market share by 58% entering 2026 and YoY growth exceeding 66%, bucking the overall trend and driven by large RWA asset growth. BingX TradFi Suite Expansion: BingX expanded its RWA perpetual offerings with tokenized equity products tied to global companies, including major stocks.

BingX expanded its RWA perpetual offerings with tokenized equity products tied to global companies, including major stocks. AI-Related Perpetual Markets: BingX led in new listings of AI-related assets, which represented the largest category of new BingX perpetual listings, totaling 111 new markets.

Reflecting the company’s Infinite Vision strategy of delivering early access to trending narratives and new market opportunities, BingX has also expanded into alternative investment exposure through the launch of SpaceX pre-IPO and OpenAI pre-IPO perpetual trading.

BingX also introduced EventX to its Futures lineup, alongside Standard & Perpetual Futures, Copy Trading, and TradFi Markets. EventX is an innovative contracts product that enables users to trade on the outcomes of major global events and digital assets. Together, these developments reflect BingX’s broader vision of building a unified multi-market trading environment that bridges crypto and traditional finance while evolving alongside changing user and market demands.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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