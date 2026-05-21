Other World Computing Introduces OWC Stack AI – The World’s First Thunderbolt 5 AI Accelerator and Storage Hub That Lets Users “Own Their AI”

WOODSTOCK, Ill., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced OWC Stack AI™, the world’s first Thunderbolt 5™ AI accelerator and storage hub designed to help businesses, developers, researchers, and power users run larger AI models and workflows locally on select Windows and Linux PCs and laptops with Mac support planned for future release. OWC Stack AI will be demonstrated for the first time at COMPUTEX TAIPEI, in OWC Booth R1002, 4F, Nangang Hall 2.

Businesses today are adding more and more AI models across their operations so quickly that a lot of the hardware assets businesses already own are starting to hit a wall trying to keep up. As a result, many organizations end up stuck choosing between sending sensitive data offsite and paying ongoing cloud AI costs, or trying to run AI locally and discovering their existing hardware simply can’t handle it. OWC Stack AI fixes this by expanding the amount of effective AI working memory available to existing PCs and laptops, allowing them to run much larger AI models locally than their onboard GPU memory would normally support. OWC Stack AI helps existing PCs and laptops run larger AI models locally without slowing down, crashing, or running out of GPU memory. Instead of paying ongoing cloud AI fees and sending sensitive data offsite, organizations can keep AI local with better speed, privacy, security, and cost control.

“AI right now is forcing a lot of organizations into a corner. Either you keep burning tokens and paying growing cloud costs every time someone asks a question, runs a workflow, or deploys an AI agent, or you try to run larger models locally and quickly discover your existing hardware cannot keep up,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing. “What makes OWC Stack AI exciting is that it changes that equation without forcing people to rip out and replace the systems they already own. We’re giving businesses, developers, researchers, and power users a practical way to own their AI - run larger AI models locally, keep sensitive data on-prem, and take more control over the cost, speed, and privacy of their AI infrastructure.”

OWC Stack AI - Features/Benefits:

Cost Savings That Actually Compound - Recurring cloud AI fees stack up fast. OWC Stack AI is a one-time purchase that runs unlimited inferences and fine-tuning locally, with no per-token billing and no escalating subscriptions. One OWC Stack AI replaces ongoing cloud spend across an entire team.

- Recurring cloud AI fees stack up fast. OWC Stack AI is a one-time purchase that runs unlimited inferences and fine-tuning locally, with no per-token billing and no escalating subscriptions. One OWC Stack AI replaces ongoing cloud spend across an entire team. Privacy and Security by Default - Confidential legal, financial, medical, and HR files never leave your machine. Stay compliant with NDA and security requirements without rerouting work to the cloud. Local processing means no data egress, no third-party exposure, no audit trail offsite.

- Confidential legal, financial, medical, and HR files never leave your machine. Stay compliant with NDA and security requirements without rerouting work to the cloud. Local processing means no data egress, no third-party exposure, no audit trail offsite. Faster Responses to Inquiries - Stack AI runs queries at native local speeds, with no cloud roundtrips and no stalling on undersized GPUs. Thunderbolt 5 throughput keeps data moving so the accelerator stays fed.

- Stack AI runs queries at native local speeds, with no cloud roundtrips and no stalling on undersized GPUs. Thunderbolt 5 throughput keeps data moving so the accelerator stays fed. Bigger Models, Longer Sessions - OWC Stack AI extends your GPU's working memory through high-speed flash, so models and AI workflows that exceed onboard VRAM still run start to finish. Fine-tune, infer, and run multi-turn sessions on hardware that used to hit a wall.

- OWC Stack AI extends your GPU's working memory through high-speed flash, so models and AI workflows that exceed onboard VRAM still run start to finish. Fine-tune, infer, and run multi-turn sessions on hardware that used to hit a wall. Portable Across the Office, the Road, and Home - Small enough to move between desks, OWC Stack AI plugs into any Thunderbolt 5 PC or laptop with a single cable. Share it across the team, take it on the road, or bring it home. Built-in upgradeable storage and downstream Thunderbolt 5 and USB ports keep work flowing wherever the box lands.

OWC Stack AI works with numerous ecosystem AI agents and applications, including OpenClaw at launch. Additional models will expand over time as the platform matures, letting teams plug Stack AI into the workflows they already use rather than building around new software.

OWC Stack AI is planned for later this year. For further information and to sign up to receive product updates, please visit https://www.owc.com/solutions/stack-ai.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

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