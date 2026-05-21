Commerce Split Monthly Payments Declared for Capital Share and Preferred Shares

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.07500 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable June 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at May 29, 2026.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details

Capital Share (YCM) $0.07500 Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500 Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125 Record Date: May 29, 2026 Payable Date: June 10, 2026











