Pipefy Launches SSC Suite: AI Orchestration for Shared Services Centers (SSC)

--Global BPOs are already reporting a 40% improvement in operational productivity--

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy today launched an AI-driven process orchestration solution, designed for Shared Services Centers (SSC) to automate back office processes in large and middle organizations. The Pipefy SSC Suite acts as an intelligent layer over legacy systems and uses AI to automate and connect processes in procurement (P2P), HR, finance, and collections (O2C). Business process outsourcers (BPOs) already using Pipefy SSC Suite reported a 40% improvement in operational productivity.

Pipefy’s SSC Suite is an AI-driven set of solutions designed specifically for the needs of Shared Services Centers, addressing operational gaps from start to finish. It provides an unified layer to connect workflows, systems, and teams. With this architecture, it enables Pipefy’s AI agents to act with precision in each process, taking over repetitive tasks and allowing the company to increase its delivery capacity without expanding the operational headcount.

“While companies have invested millions in digitization over the past decade, inefficiencies have remained hidden in emails, PDFs, and separate spreadsheets,” said Luis Rosenburg, General Manager of the SSC Business Unit at Pipefy. “The future of Shared Services is not about doing more with less — it's about doing more with intelligence. AI agents don't just automate tasks; they elevate the role of SSCs from cost centers to strategic drivers of business value.”

The savings and benefits from automating back office processes with AI is significant. McKinsey estimates that AI can automate up to 50% of back-office management tasks. Deloitte’s 2025 Global Business Services Survey indicates that 58% of operations leaders are implementing generative AI, with half of that group reporting savings of more than 20%.

Procurement Workflows with Pipefy

One of the features of the Pipefy SSC Suite is the P2P AI Studio, which orchestrates the entire procure-to-pay cycle. With more than 20 AI agents in place, the P2P AI Studio automates sourcing, validation, negotiation and follow-ups. For example, in a procurement workflow, the Executive Summary Agent reads the requisition, the Intelligent Sourcing Agent sends requests for quotes to suppliers, the Compliance Check Agent cross-checks data and classifies risks, and the Negotiation Agent conducts proposal rounds.

With that structure, processes that used to take 20 days are gradually being reduced to seven days, two days, or even minutes, with task durations shrinking by between 64% and 99%.

Customer Successes

Pipefy customers worldwide are already reaping the benefits of the Pipefy SSC Suite, including:

*A multinational construction company reduced HR response times by 87%, cutting its service level agreement (SLA) from 24 hours to three hours.

*A global machinery manufacturer scaled up the maturity of its AI orchestration in HR processes and began processing over 10,000 requests per month.

*A major agribusiness producer automated 135 critical processes, eliminating the need to perform nearly 800,000 manual tasks per month.

Market Validation

Pipefy’s was recently featured in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race (ID G00845057) report for Agentic Orchestration Platforms. The research underscores a critical market reality for enterprises: automation without governance is a recipe for failure. The company was named one of the leading Agent Orchestration Platforms in the market, recognized not merely as a tool that “uses AI,” but as the essential low-code layer for organizations. According to the global study, Pipefy’s unique selling point is its ability to coordinate the actions of people, systems, and AI agents within a single process, ensuring data governance and auditing while keeping humans in control.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a business orchestration platform that connects critical systems and automates end-to-end processes with AI and low-code, combining enterprise capability with implementation simplicity and delivering measurable ROI in days—not months. With Pipefy, teams can securely create workflows and AI Agents for departmental automations and complex orchestrations. Founded in 2015, it operates globally in more than 150 countries, and has more than 4,000 customers.