Pipefy Launches Solution that Turns AI Conversations Into Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, a global leader in AI-driven business process orchestration, today announced the launch of a new capability that transforms enterprise business processes into executable tools for any AI assistant. Available today, any AI assistant—whether it’s Claude, Codex, Gemini or Copilot—can initiate, execute, and complete entire business processes directly within Pipefy.

Unlike existing solutions that only give AI access to data and records, Pipefy connects AI to the process itself including approval rules, escalation logic, required fields, and audit trail—all are enforced natively as the AI acts.

The LLM has a direct impact within Pipefy, with the AI giving the instructions and the Pipefy platform executing them. A natural language instruction is turned into an active process that adheres to business rules, includes approvals at the appropriate stages, connects systems, and maintains a complete audit trail.

“While most software vendors are focused on building MCP servers that access data, we built an MCP server that manages the process. The difference with our solution is that you don't just query data, you can run an end-to-end process,” explains Sobhan Daliry, CPO & AI Strategy Leader at Pipefy. “Now, when an AI agent interacts with Pipefy, it doesn't just get a response—it delivers a tangible result. Whether it is a recorded approval or an updated system, every single step happens with a built-in audit trail. This is a complete game-changer.”

Pipefy refers to this approach as “Process-as-Tool.” Users don't need to open systems, fill out forms, or move steps manually. They simply type into the AI assistant that they already use, and the process moves from request to approval, from approval to registration, and from registration to the source system. No friction, no rework, and with governance built into every step.

Governance

The Pipefy solution was designed so that governance is an integral part of the process, not an overlay. The AI does not bypass approvals, does not create incomplete records, and does not proceed to the next step without meeting the conditions defined by the company. Every action generates a complete, auditable trail that complies with the regulatory requirements of the sectors in which Pipefy operates.

Companies that operate with their own AI models or those already approved internally can connect them directly, maintaining custody and privacy of corporate data.

MCP Server vs. MCP Client

Pipefy’s new feature works in two complementary ways. With MCP Server, Pipefy allows the processes that are already configured in the platform to be executed using natural language by any LLM. The user interacts with the AI, and the process runs. With MCP Client, Pipefy’s AI Agents can access external tools as part of the workflow, connecting systems, notifying teams, and validating data without manual intervention—all while maintaining the same governance and audit trail that already exist within the process.

The result is full operational orchestration. It brings AI into Pipefy’s processes and allows Pipefy to access the rest of the corporate tools and systems.

Pipefy’s Latin America AI Leadership

Pipefy is delivering the first enterprise MCP solution developed natively in Portuguese, with governance tailored to Brazil’s regulatory landscape—specificities that none of the major global players have addressed in their own launches.

“Brazil and Latin America have the chance to leapfrog a technological generation in process management, just as they did with mobile banking,” said Alessio Alionco, founder and CEO of Pipefy. “Companies that don’t yet carry the burden of decades of legacy systems can adopt conversational AI for critical processes directly within the native architecture. The window of opportunity is open now.”

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a process orchestration platform that connects critical systems and executes end-to-end operations using AI and enterprise governance. Founded in 2015, recognized by Gartner as a Representative Provider in Agentic Orchestration Platforms and named Oracle Partner of the Year, Pipefy operates in over 150 countries with more than 4,000 customers. With Pipefy, the conversation starts in any AI assistant and the process ends in the right place.