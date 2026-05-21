Nordic Climate Group appoints Bertolt Gärtner as CEO for Germany





Nordic Climate Group has appointed Bertolt Gärtner as CEO for Germany, marking the Group’s entry into the German market. Germany is one of Europe’s most important markets for cooling, heating and energy-efficient technical installations, driven by increasing energy costs, modernisation needs and the transition towards more sustainable technologies and refrigerants.

Bertolt brings extensive experience from building and scaling decentralised technical service organisations in Germany. Most recently, he served as CEO of Norva24 Germany, where he led the company’s transformation from a regional platform into a market-leading organisation through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Under his leadership, the business expanded significantly across Germany and established a strong position in the market.

“Nordic Climate Group’s model is built around acquiring and developing strong local companies with deep technical expertise, entrepreneurship and long-term customer relationships. Companies continue to operate under their local brands and leadership, while benefiting from shared expertise, collaboration and the strength of a larger group. Bertolt has extensive experience from developing organisations in that kind of environment, which will be highly valuable as we establish and grow Nordic Climate Group in Germany,” says Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO of Nordic Climate Group.

In his new role, Bertolt will lead Nordic Climate Group’s establishment in Germany, with a focus on building a strong regional organisation based on local entrepreneurship and technical expertise.

“What attracted me to Nordic Climate Group is the combination of entrepreneurship, technical expertise and long-term ambition. Germany is a large and highly specialised market, and I believe there is strong potential in building a decentralised group together with local companies and management teams. I look forward to building Nordic Climate Group’s presence in Germany,” says Bertolt Gärtner, CEO of Nordic Climate Group Germany.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO of Nordic Climate Group

fredrik.gren@nordicclimategroup.se | +46 70 511 64 99

Bertolt Gärtner, CEO of Nordic Climate Group Germany

bertolt.gaertner@gmx.de | + 49 177 68 48 593

About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with more than 2,300 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 600 million. Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.