Nordic Climate Group grows its Irish network with Donegal-based Northern Refrigeration Services





Nordic Climate Group continues to grow in Ireland through the acquisition of Northern Refrigeration Services, a Donegal-based specialist in refrigeration, heat pumps and heating solutions. Founded in 1965 and led by Gerald McGloin since 1997, the company has deep roots in the north-west of Ireland and a long tradition of technical know-how.

Northern Refrigeration Services works across both commercial and domestic environments, supporting customers ranging from hotels and data centres to pubs, factories, warehouses and residential properties. Alongside service and maintenance, the company has strong experience delivering large scale projects alongside, heat pump installations and residential developments. Northern Refrigeration Services will continue to operate under its existing local brand and leadership as part of Nordic Climate Group.

“Northern Refrigeration Services has built its position over many years through technical knowledge, strong customer relationships and a clear commitment to its local market. The company brings valuable expertise in refrigeration and heat pump solutions, and its presence in Donegal gives us a stronger position in the north-west of Ireland. We also see good opportunities for collaboration with our existing operations in Ireland, where we already have a strong presence with our Anglo-Irish Refrigeration business,” says Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group UK & Ireland.

Today, Northern Refrigeration Services is a specialist team of nine employees, combining long experience with practical problem-solving in service, maintenance and installation. Its work supports customers who depend on reliable heating and cooling systems in their daily operations, from local businesses and residential properties to more demanding commercial environments.

“Northern Refrigeration Services has always been built around our people, our customers and the quality of the work we deliver. Joining Nordic Climate Group gives us the opportunity to continue developing the company with the same local commitment, while becoming part of a wider group that understands specialist technical businesses like ours,” says Gerald McGloin, CEO of Northern Refrigeration Services.

For more information, please contact:

Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group UK & Ireland

ronnie.coutts@nordicclimategroup.com | +44 7951 997 195

Gerald McGloin, CEO of Northern Refrigeration Services

info@nrs.ie | +353 (0) 71 9851110

About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with around 2,500 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 650 million. Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.