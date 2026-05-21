Motivosity Earns Brandon Hall Group Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider Certification

LEHI, Utah, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity , a leading employee recognition and rewards platform focused on building connected workplace cultures, today announced it has been certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider by Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent analyst firm covering Human Capital Management (HCM).

The Smartchoice® certification recognizes Motivosity’s people-first approach to employee recognition, social connection, and instant rewards, validating that the platform delivers measurable value to organizations navigating today’s increasingly hybrid and distributed workforce environments.

As HR and People leaders face growing pressure to improve retention, engagement, and workplace culture, Brandon Hall Group’s certification provides independent verification that Motivosity’s platform delivers meaningful outcomes beyond traditional transactional rewards programs.

“The workplace has fundamentally changed, and companies can no longer treat recognition and connection as optional culture initiatives,” said Scott Johnson, CEO of Motivosity. “Their analysts evaluate what platforms actually deliver in real-world environments. Having Motivosity validated as a Preferred Provider confirms that our people-first philosophy is producing measurable outcomes for customers.”

Johnson added, “Recognition isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s a core driver of retention and performance. This certification reinforces what our customers already know — when organizations build for human connection, the business results follow.”

Recognition and Rewards Becomes Strategic Culture Infrastructure

The certification comes at a time when organizations are increasingly prioritizing employee connection and engagement amid the rise of hybrid work, multi-generational teams, and AI-driven communication. According to findings referenced in the State of Workplace Culture Report 2026, 42% of employees report not having enough opportunities to build relationships across teams.

Motivosity’s platform differentiates itself by focusing on building human connection in three main ways:

Employee-to-employee connection

Manager-employee relationships

Employee-company alignment





Brandon Hall Group’s evaluation confirmed that Motivosity’s human connection-focused approach measurably improves employee engagement and workplace culture outcomes.

Unlike legacy recognition platforms designed for traditional office environments, Motivosity was built specifically for hybrid, multi-location, and multi-generational workforces where sustaining employee connection has become increasingly difficult.

Independent Validation for HR and People Leaders

For HR buyers evaluating recognition and rewards software, the Smartchoice® designation offers an evidence-based validation framework in a crowded market filled with similar vendor claims.

The certification also reinforces Brandon Hall Group’s role as a trusted advisor to HR and People Ops leaders seeking proven workplace technology solutions that improve employee engagement and culture performance.

For more than 30 years, Brandon Hall Group has provided research, insights, and certification programs for Learning and Talent executives globally, influencing employee development strategies across more than 10 million employees and executives worldwide. According to Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at the Brandon Hall Group, "Employee recognition has evolved from a feel-good initiative into a core business strategy, and the organizations leading in engagement and retention understand that distinction. Motivosity has built a platform that reflects the realities of today's workforce — hybrid, distributed, and more multi-generational than ever. Our certification process is rigorous because HR leaders deserve solutions that actually move the needle, and Motivosity consistently delivers on that standard."

About Motivosity

Motivosity is the only Recognition and Rewards solution built to strengthen human connection - for companies that know culture isn't a perk, it's what drives the business.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For more than 30 years, Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world through its research, analyst services, and HCM Excellence Awards program.

Media Contact

Name: Lisa Hoopes

Title: Brand Communications Manager

Email: lisa.hoopes@motivosity.com

Website: www.motivosity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/576b6c90-7114-45b1-9420-3a219115207e