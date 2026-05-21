ISN® Launches Hazard Assistant, an AI-Powered Safety Tool in the Empower® App for Workers

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced the launch of Hazard Assistant, a new AI-powered tool within its Empower app created to enhance hazard identification and support safer work environments. The tool, designed to support human judgment, leverages AI photo analysis technology trained with input from ISN’s Health & Safety team to identify potential hazards from jobsite photos and help workers proactively recognize energy sources referenced in the Energy Wheel, assess risks, and implement appropriate controls.

Hazard Assistant is available to ISN customers globally through the Empower app along with 10 Safety Function online training courses focused on Energy-Based Safety fundamentals to help provide streamlined, on-demand access to high-impact resources, helping contractors better identify and control high-risk hazards across workforces.

“Effective hazard identification is a critical step toward the prevention of serious injuries and fatalities,” said Marie Anderson, Chief Customer Success Officer at ISN. “Hazard Assistant equips workers with an innovative tool to assess jobsite hazards in real-world conditions, adding a layer of AI-driven analysis to help workers visualize risks, while incorporating human input to determine the appropriate solution.”

Similar to the way companies are leveraging the Energy Wheel, the new tool helps workers identify potential hazards and categorizes them by primary energy source to help ensure the right controls are in place. In addition to identifying jobsite safety concerns, Hazard Assistant delivers actionable resources to support continuous safety improvement. These include:

The ability for users to add written or voice-to-text descriptions, providing additional context such as weather conditions, site details, or other job-specific factors

A shareable PDF summary outlining identified hazards, classifying energy sources aligned with the Energy Wheel, and recommended controls, enabling teams to easily distribute and document safety insights across the jobsite.

Direct links to relevant Toolbox Talks™ within the Empower app, offering AI-generated safety briefings, conversation points, and training materials tailored to specific jobsite risks.



For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com . To download the Empower app, visit isn.com/empower.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com