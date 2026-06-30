ADM Selects ISN® to Help Streamline Global Contractor Management

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , ​​the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced ADM , a premier international provider of human and animal nutrition and agricultural solutions, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will help ADM improve contractor qualification by verifying health, safety and environmental (HSE) and insurance information and standardizing processes across its global operations.

“ADM needed a centralized system to manage compliance throughout our global network of supply chain and contractor relationships,” said Rebecca Ward, Global Category Director, MRO Services at ADM. “ISN brings standardization to our contractor management processes, helping align global and regional contractor expectations and improve safety across our operations.”

Globally headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life by serving as an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor and providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. ADM selected ISN for its global scalability and regional adaptability, including multilingual support. Key priorities of the partnership include addressing ADM’s need for a streamlined qualification process and the administrative burden of verifying contractors’ HSE policies, training, and insurance documentation. Future phases of the partnership will incorporate additional ISNetworld functionality, such as the Incident Management tool to record incidents and identify trends and the Online Training tool to deliver site orientation to contractor workers, helping support ADM’s safety and risk mitigation goals.

“ADM’s commitment to strengthening contractor oversight reflects its leadership in the nutrition and agriculture space,” said Mike Reazin, Vice President of Manufacturing at ISN. “ISN looks forward to supporting ADM as it leverages ISNetworld to improve safety on its jobsites, increase operational efficiency, and manage contractor safety and compliance more effectively.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. It is an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. ADM is a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. It is a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. ADM is a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And it is leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, its expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com.