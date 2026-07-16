Santee Cooper Implements ISNetworld® to Help Enhance Contractor Qualification and Safety Processes

DALLAS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Santee Cooper , South Carolina’s largest power provider, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will help Santee Cooper establish a more unified approach to contractor management, supporting alignment with internal, regulatory, and site-specific requirements.

Why Santee Cooper Implemented ISNetworld?

Headquartered in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Santee Cooper is a state-owned electric and water utility serving approximately 2 million people across the region. Prior to partnering with ISN, Santee Cooper identified a need for greater visibility into contractor compliance and solutions to:

Standardize contractor management procedures across business units

Gain visibility into contractor safety performance and compliance metrics

Enhance qualification processes and documentation tracking





“ISN is providing hands-on support to help Santee Cooper implement a consistent approach to contractor management across our jobsites,” said Jim Ross, General Manager, Planning, Projects, & Construction at Santee Cooper. “Through on-site engagement, virtual training, and in-person workshops, our teams have received support and guidance leading to more robust safety compliance processes.”

Since implementing ISNetworld, more than 95 percent of Santee Cooper’s contractor base is now managed within the platform.

How Is Santee Cooper Leveraging ISNetworld to Improve Safety and Compliance?

With a goal of streamlining contractor oversight and improving safety results, Santee Cooper is using ISNetworld tools and services such as:

RAVS 360™ to identify gaps in contractor training, safety and health policies, or safety culture

to identify gaps in contractor training, safety and health policies, or safety culture Online Training tool to deliver standardized training and onboarding to contractor customers

to deliver standardized training and onboarding to contractor customers Centralized data management to track contractor performance and support alignment with compliance frameworks and location-specific requirements





“Through ISNetworld, Santee Cooper is standardizing how contractor information is collected and reviewed to help identify gaps and support ongoing process improvement across its operations,” said Jenny Buckley, Executive Vice President of Energy at ISN. “ISN is proud to help Santee Cooper continue to develop a best-in-class contractor management program.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Santee Cooper

For more than 90 years, Santee Cooper has been serving the people of South Carolina. The utility is South Carolina’s largest power provider, and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people across the state. Through its affordable, reliable, and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper helps power South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.santeecooper.com .