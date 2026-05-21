Riverbed Technology Names Carahsoft Distributor of the Year for 2025

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Distributor of the Year for 2025 by Riverbed Technology, the leader in AIOps for observability. The award was announced at Riverbed’s 2026 Partner Kickoff event and recognizes Carahsoft’s pivotal role in delivering the company’s AI-powered observability and acceleration solutions to the Public Sector.

“We are proud to recognize Carahsoft for receiving the Riverbed Distributor of the Year Award and for its outstanding contributions and continued commitment to creating value for our shared customers,” said Tracy-Ann Palmer, Vice President, Global Channel, at Riverbed. “We are leading the industry with a rapid pace of innovation, and by working together and leveraging the Riverbed Platform, we enable organizations to deploy AI-driven solutions that maximize IT performance, accelerate business outcomes and deliver advanced digital experiences.”

As Riverbed’s Master Government Aggregator® since 2021, Carahsoft has played a significant role in advancing the company’s consistent year-over-year growth across the Public Sector. Its dedicated sales and marketing teams have fostered strong partner collaboration while helping organizations improve IT performance, accelerate AI initiatives and deliver enhanced digital experiences.

Carahsoft’s impact is driven by close alignment with Riverbed’s sales teams, effective demand generation, marketing extension efforts and an enhanced focus on enabling the partner ecosystem. Through ongoing customer success and nurture initiatives, Carahsoft continues to expand Riverbed’s reach and deliver measurable value. Building on this momentum, Carahsoft is also driving the expansion of Riverbed’s commercial business through 2026, reinforcing growth and long-term customer engagement.

“Our partnership with Riverbed enables us to deliver innovative solutions and meaningful outcomes across the Public Sector,” said Brian Snell, Sales Director who oversees the Riverbed Technology Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft is pleased to receive this award and recognizes the critical role our reseller partners play in delivering Riverbed solutions to Public Sector organizations. This recognition reflects the strength of our collaborative partner ecosystem and the shared commitment of our resellers to helping agencies accelerate digital modernization, optimize user experiences and succeed in today’s increasingly hybrid and distributed work environments.”

Riverbed’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 921-4060 or Riverbed@carahsoft.com. Explore Riverbed’s solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com