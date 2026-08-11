QuSecure’s Post-Quantum Cryptography Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule Contract

SAN MATEO, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and cryptographic agility, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that QuSecure’s post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and cryptographic-agility solutions have been added to Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule contract, expanding access to the QuProtect R3 platform for U.S. Government teams.

“Adding QuProtect R3 to Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule contract is an important step in helping Government agencies move from planning to execution on post-quantum security,” said Garfield Jones, QuSecure Senior Vice President of Research and Technology Strategy. “The timelines are no longer theoretical. Key establishment must be upgraded by the end of 2030, and digital signatures by the end of 2031. Agencies are being asked to address cryptographic vulnerabilities, build crypto-agility and prepare production systems for new standards without disrupting critical operations — which is why we’re seeing rising demand for solutions like QuProtect R3 that can fast-track these upgrades without changing underlying code or infrastructure.”

“This partnership removes a major procurement obstacle and gives Government customers a faster path to deploy QuProtect R3 through a vehicle they already know and trust,” Jones continued. “That matters because the quantum migration is not a one-time upgrade. It is an operational shift toward stronger, more resilient infrastructure that can adapt as threats, standards and mission requirements continue to evolve.”

QuSecure’s QuProtect R3 platform is a fully integrated, production-ready solution designed to help organizations discover, remediate and manage cryptographic risks as they transition to post-quantum security. The platform unifies three core capabilities—continuous discovery, active remediation and real-time reporting—into a single system that provides complete visibility into an organization’s cryptographic environment. Through its recon module, QuProtect R3 delivers a live inventory of cryptographic assets across cloud, on-premise and legacy systems, enabling teams to quickly identify vulnerabilities and prioritize risk before they can be exploited, visibility that periodic, point-in-time audits can't provide. Its resilience capabilities allow agencies to upgrade encryption and implement quantum-resistant algorithms without system downtime, code changes or costly infrastructure overhauls, the rip-and-replace approach legacy cryptographic upgrades have historically required, while built-in reporting tools generate automated compliance outputs such as Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOMs) aligned to evolving Federal standards.

QuProtect R3 provides a streamlined and cost-effective path to achieving quantum readiness while maintaining operational continuity. That path is increasingly urgent: recent Federal guidance and executive action have set December 31, 2030, as the deadline for key-establishment upgrades and December 31, 2031, for digital-signature upgrades on high-value Federal systems, narrowing agencies’ runway to modernize. This platform empowers IT and security teams with centralized control, policy-based crypto-agility and the ability to modernize encryption across complex environments without disrupting mission-critical systems. By combining rapid visibility, simplified remediation workflows and audit-ready reporting, QuProtect R3 is helping Government teams meet emerging security mandates, strengthen Zero Trust architectures and proactively defend against both current and future threats.

“We are pleased to add QuSecure’s post-quantum cryptography solutions to Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule contract, further strengthening our portfolio of advanced technologies available to the Public Sector,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President overseeing the QuSecure Team at Carahsoft. “As our customers prepare for the transition to post-quantum security, access to proven, scalable solutions that address evolving cryptographic risk is critical. Together with our reseller partners, we are committed to helping accelerate quantum readiness and enhance security resilience with the QuProtect R3 platform.”

QuSecure’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4771 or QuSecure@carahsoft.com; or learn more about QuProtect R3 use cases for Government.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and crypto-agility pioneer that provides the cryptographic control plane for enterprise cryptographic infrastructure. Recognized as the Global Post-Quantum Cryptography Product Leader, QuSecure enables organizations to build a complete cryptographic inventory across their networks, enforce policy-based governance, and roll out compliant cryptography, from TLS upgrades to full post-quantum migration, without application rewrites. Its QuProtect R3 platform enables security teams to swap algorithms and push cryptographic policy changes across their entire network from a single control plane. Backwards compatible with legacy infrastructure, QuProtect R3 operates across cloud, on-premises, air-gapped, and sovereign environments, supporting compliance with CNSSP 15/NSM-10, CNSA 2.0, PCI DSS, DORA, and more. Customers include U.S. defense agencies, global financial institutions, and critical infrastructure providers. Learn more at www.qusecure.com.

Contact

Dan Spalding

(408) 960-9297

dspalding@qusecure.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com