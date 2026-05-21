AKVA group ASA: Minutes from annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA was held today, 21 May 2026. The minutes from the meeting are attached to this notice and will be made available on the company's website, https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/general-meeting/
All items on the agenda were approved in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice of the annual general meeting.
Dated: 21 May 2026
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
For further information, please contact:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments