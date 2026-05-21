SailPoint Announces New Integration with the Claude Compliance API to Provide Enterprise-Grade Identity Security for AI Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced a new integration with the Claude Compliance API. The new SailPoint connector with the Claude Compliance API provides Claude Enterprise organizations with the essential visibility and governance needed to secure access to and usage of AI platforms across the enterprise.

As enterprises increasingly adopt powerful AI tools like Claude to accelerate business innovation, they face a new frontier of security challenges. This integration addresses the critical need for robust identity security over the expanding AI landscape. The SailPoint Claude Compliance API connector extends SailPoint's enterprise-grade identity security to Anthropic's Claude Enterprise, enabling organizations to confidently adopt AI while maintaining stringent security and compliance standards.

“While the industry discusses the future of AI security, SailPoint is delivering it today. As Anthropic makes its Compliance API available, SailPoint is building a meaningful, governance-focused integration,” said Chandra Gnanasambandam, EVP of Product and Chief Technology Officer, SailPoint. “This gives our customers the ability to not just monitor, but truly govern their AI workforce from day one, treating AI platform access with the same rigor and contextual understanding as they would for a critical application or datastore.”

The new integration reinforces SailPoint's commitment to securing the modern enterprise by extending identity security to the rapidly growing landscape of AI tools. By integrating Claude Enterprise into the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, SailPoint enables enterprises to:

Gain unified visibility : Centrally manage all Claude Enterprise users, groups, group members, and roles. This ensures consistent governance policies across your entire digital ecosystem.

: Centrally manage all Claude Enterprise users, groups, group members, and roles. This ensures consistent governance policies across your entire digital ecosystem. Govern non-human identities : Discover and govern Claude AI agents as part of SailPoint’s single agent registry across your organizations’ ecosystem, a critical step in securing the automated workforce of the future.

: Discover and govern Claude AI agents as part of SailPoint’s single agent registry across your organizations’ ecosystem, a critical step in securing the automated workforce of the future. Apply adaptive identity: Secure access across your agent ecosystem, including Claude agents, from a central control point by leveraging our AI-powered platform to understand the context of access; who is accessing what, when, and why. This real-time, risk-adaptive approach extends to Claude Enterprise, delivering deeper security insights.



The definition of an identity continues to expand beyond human users to include non-human entities like machines, APIs, workloads, and now, AI agents. This proliferation of AI tools in the enterprise has created a risk of “Shadow AI,” where usage is ungoverned and invisible to IT and security teams. The SailPoint integration with the Claude Compliance API directly addresses this risk, providing the necessary controls to manage and secure these non-human identities and giving Claude Enterprise organizations the confidence to innovate securely.

Availability

The SailPoint connector for the Claude Compliance API covering Claude Enterprise is available now for customers of the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud.

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems, including Claude, an AI assistant focused on safety and helpfulness.

Claude Enterprise gives every employee access to chat, Claude Code, and Cowork — empowering teams across the organization to work faster, produce better outcomes, and tackle more complex challenges.

The Claude Platform is a powerful, customizable system to build AI-enabled products, services, and agents — with frontier Claude models, a builder-first developer experience, and connections to your data and systems via MCP and skills.

Media relations for SailPoint

Shannon Paulk

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

303-748-2275

shannon.paulk@sailpoint.com