SailPoint introduces new Cursor Enterprise connector to secure AI-driven software development

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the release of the SailPoint Cursor Enterprise connector. Designed to integrate with Cursor, a leading coding agent platform, this new connector enables organizations to securely govern both human software engineers and autonomous AI background agents from a single, unified control plane.

As enterprises adopt AI to accelerate software development, engineering environments are expanding beyond human users alone. AI agents can now plan changes, run tests, and contribute code, creating new identity and access governance challenges for security and IT teams. This shift creates an entirely new class of identities that most security teams can't yet see, govern, or audit. Without centralized visibility, organizations confront a difficult choice: trust unmanaged AI tools with proprietary source code, or block them and slow the very productivity AI is meant to unlock.

To help businesses innovate securely at the speed of AI, the SailPoint Cursor Enterprise connector gives security teams the power to see and govern every human and AI agent interacting with their codebase. By integrating AI-native development workspaces directly into SailPoint Atlas, organizations can more confidently unleash the productivity of AI-driven software development without compromising the security of their software supply chain, extending the governance model used for other business-critical systems to the AI-native developer environments. This connector will help SailPoint customers to ensure that as AI agents increasingly write, inspect, and modify code, they are bound by the same strict, least-privilege governance policies as human developers, eliminating critical security blind spots in the software supply chain.

Chandra Gnanasambandam, EVP of Product and Chief Technology Officer at SailPoint said:

“AI agents are the newest members of your engineering team, but they are often operating in the dark, without the 'digital ID badges' and access rules we require of human developers. Our new Cursor connector changes that. We're giving security teams the power to see and secure every AI agent interacting with their codebase, so businesses can innovate securely at the speed of AI.”

Brian McCarthy, President, Global Revenue and Field Operations at Cursor said:

“Just as every engineer needs the right permissions to commit code, every AI agent should have a governed identity. By partnering with SailPoint, Cursor is creating agent security options for our customers and ensuring that enterprises can confidently unleash the productivity of Cursor's agentic software development capabilities without compromising the security of their software supply chain.”

The SailPoint Cursor Enterprise connector is available now, learn more here.

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Media relations for SailPoint

Shannon Paulk

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

303-748-2275

shannon.paulk@sailpoint.com