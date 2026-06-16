SailPoint Agentic Acceleration Transforms Cloud Modernization into Rapid Deployments

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the launch of SailPoint Agentic Acceleration, an AI-powered methodology designed to help enterprises upgrade from legacy, on-premises (on-prem) identity systems to SailPoint Identity Security Cloud faster than ever before. By automating the majority of the modernization process, including the most complex, time-intensive parts, the Agentic Acceleration method reduces deployment risk, accelerates time-to-value, and compresses timelines that once took months into a matter of days.

Upgrading to the cloud has been a resource-intensive barrier for large enterprises, involving significant engineering hours and potential operational risk. SailPoint Agentic Acceleration is powered by the SailPoint Virtual Architect, a purpose-built AI capability designed to translate legacy configurations, workflows, and policies into a deployment-ready cloud foundation, helping to reduce manual effort.

A key innovation of Agentic Acceleration is the use of the SailPoint Virtual Architect. Trained on 20 years of unmatched identity security expertise and thousands of the world’s most complex enterprise deployments, it serves as a deeply specialized modernization engine. Moving beyond the traditional lift and shift approach, the Virtual Architect makes it possible for customers to see their actual applications, workflows, and provisioning processes operating within the Identity Security Cloud, offering a way to validate fit and build internal confidence before an upgrade begins.

Matt Mills, President at SailPoint said:

"SailPoint Agentic Acceleration is a paradigm shift for cloud adoption. We are not just offering an upgrade methodology; we are delivering a strategic business accelerant. By automating the foundational heavy lifting, we are removing the primary barriers of time, cost, and risk that have slowed enterprise transformation efforts. For our customers, this means realizing the value of their cloud investment almost instantly. For the market, it signals a new standard for identity security, one that delivers intelligence with greater speed and less complexity."

SailPoint Agentic Acceleration is provided at no additional cost for all customers upgrading from IdentityIQ or competitive legacy solutions to Identity Security Cloud through our forward deployed engineers. This underscores SailPoint’s commitment to ensuring a transparent, highly automated, and value-driven journey to the cloud for its entire customer base.

Agentic Acceleration also serves as a powerful enabler for SailPoint's partner ecosystem in the new agentic era. By automating the heavy lifting of cloud modernization early on, SailPoint enables partners to jump-start the transformation allowing them to capitalize on a massive new upside: helping customers solve the complex security needs caused by the agentic explosion.

Learn more about SailPoint Agentic Acceleration here.

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Media relations for SailPoint

Shannon Paulk

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

303-748-2275

shannon.paulk@sailpoint.com