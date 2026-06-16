SailPoint Launches Unified Platform Access to Fuel Partner Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced an important enhancement to its Technology Alliance Partners Program with new Unified Platform Access. As organizations increasingly cite integration and implementation as the single biggest barrier to security maturity, the new initiative provides technology partners with frictionless, direct access to the SailPoint platform. SailPoint partners can now move beyond basic integrations to build native, highly automated, and commercially viable applications that extend the power of identity security.

The Unified Platform Access solution empowers a broad ecosystem of technology partners and systems integrators to innovate and build on SailPoint's Atlas foundation. Through a collaborative commercial framework that combines a tiered annual membership fee with a shared-success revenue model, partners gain access to advanced integration tools, rigorous certifications, and joint go-to-market support. This aligned approach ensures mutual growth while fostering the development of high-value, third-party solutions that help our joint customers solve complex, industry-specific security challenges.

Chris Gossett, Chief Growth Officer at SailPoint commented:

"Our mission is to provide enterprises with a comprehensive, intelligent, and adaptive identity security solution, and a critical part of that strategy is fostering a vibrant and innovative partner ecosystem. The Unified Platform Access program marks the evolution of our technology partner strategy. We are moving well beyond basic integrations to truly empower our partners to build their own unique and valuable solutions directly on the SailPoint Platform. This creates a powerful 'app economy' of innovation that will directly benefit our customers by giving them more ways to unify and enhance their security posture."

With Unified Platform Access, technology partners can easily deliver certified integrations, granting joint customers access to a wider array of trusted and certified solutions. Rather than spending months custom-coding bespoke integrations for specialized HR, IT, or industry-specific systems, partners can now seamlessly unify their SailPoint deployment with other critical technologies, instilling confidence that the integrations are validated by SailPoint. This approach ensures that joint customers can maximize the value of their identity security investment and address specific needs with a proven, trusted ecosystem of technology partners.

Launching with strong industry momentum, an inaugural group of partners is already building on SailPoint’s Unified Platform Access including: Aquera, Cerby, Grip Security, Key2XS, Living Security, Opnova, Orchid Security, RedBlock Security, and Splan.

Lior Yaari, CEO and Founder, Grip Security said:

"The ability to build directly on the SailPoint platform is a game-changer. The Unified Platform Access gives us the tools and access we need to develop more sophisticated and deeply integrated solutions for our mutual customers. We are excited to be a part of this program and to work more closely with SailPoint to advance the future of identity security.”

Mike Siegel, President, Living Security said:

"The Unified Platform Access program is a strong acknowledgement from SailPoint that the ecosystem plays a valuable role in driving customer success and value. We’re delighted to evolve our membership and help grow our partnership with SailPoint.”

Partners interested in the Unified Platform Access can learn more here.

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Media relations for SailPoint

Shannon Paulk

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

303-748-2275

shannon.paulk@sailpoint.com