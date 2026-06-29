SailPoint completes acquisition of Entro Security to secure agentic identities

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Tel Aviv-based Entro Security, a pioneer in non-human identity (NHI) and credentials security. Entro's NHI and credentials security solutions are available now to SailPoint customers as standalone offerings, providing immediate, deep protection across cloud and hybrid environments as native platform integration continues.

As organizations rapidly adopt AI agents, machine identities, and automated workflows, the volume of NHIs has eclipsed human identities, creating a significant new attack surface. SailPoint with Entro stands alone in its approach, offering key architectural and operational advantages that set it apart from other recent industry moves. Together, Entro’s specialized controls with SailPoint Agentic Fabric, will provide a holistic identity security solution that bridges broad human accountability with the deep, granular security required for machine and agentic identities.



Mark McClain, CEO and Founder of SailPoint commented:

"Organizations are desperate for a way to manage the risk of the autonomous AI workforce. By officially bringing Entro into the SailPoint platform today, we are closing the AI governance gap. We aren’t just giving organizations another telemetry dashboard; we are delivering a real-time, unified control plane to govern, secure, and manage the lifecycle of every single identity—human, machine, or AI agent—across their global digital footprint."

Entro’s co-founders Itzik Alvas and Adam Cheriki join SailPoint's technology organization to continue developing the next-generation capabilities of identity security and to ensure continuous leadership and innovation as Entro's technology is natively integrated into the SailPoint Platform.

Itzik Alvas, Co-Founder and CEO of Entro said:

“Entro’s capabilities together with SailPoint Agentic Fabric is a game-changer that immediately solves a massive operational pain point for security teams. Starting today, Entro's solutions are available for SailPoint customers to instantly shine a light on their unmanaged machine credentials and AI agents. We are giving organizations what they have desperately needed: a single, comprehensive command center that actively governs human, machine, and agentic identities together, stopping credential abuse and posture drift in their tracks."



This completed transaction complements the recent launch of the SailPoint Agentic Fabric, its innovative solution for discovering, governing, and securing autonomous AI agents and machine identities.

Unmatched breadth of ownership and depth of secrets: SailPoint Agentic Fabric excels at managing the overarching human accountability, succession, and broad governance of non-human identities across standard business applications. Entro complements this by operating deeply within developer environments, automatically discovering and securing over 1,200 types of granular secrets, tokens, and certificates buried inside CI/CD pipelines, codebases, and container registries. By securing these secrets, organizations can expand their agent discovery, allowing them to govern AI agents based on the specific downstream resources and tools those agents are actively using.





SailPoint Agentic Fabric excels at managing the overarching human accountability, succession, and broad governance of non-human identities across standard business applications. Entro complements this by operating deeply within developer environments, automatically discovering and securing over 1,200 types of granular secrets, tokens, and certificates buried inside CI/CD pipelines, codebases, and container registries. By securing these secrets, organizations can expand their agent discovery, allowing them to govern AI agents based on the specific downstream resources and tools those agents are actively using. Holistic account context meets NHI-focused lineage: The combined solution brings together two powerful mapping capabilities. While SailPoint Agentic Fabric builds a unified identity graph that connects the dots between human users, entitlements, machines, and agents, Entro introduces a highly specific lineage map indexed directly on secret and credential usage. This combination allows security teams to trace exactly which application, script, or agent is actively utilizing a specific secret at any given moment.





The combined solution brings together two powerful mapping capabilities. While SailPoint Agentic Fabric builds a unified identity graph that connects the dots between human users, entitlements, machines, and agents, Entro introduces a highly specific lineage map indexed directly on secret and credential usage. This combination allows security teams to trace exactly which application, script, or agent is actively utilizing a specific secret at any given moment. From governance workflows to active runtime defense: SailPoint Agentic Fabric

delivers its powerful, workflow-driven compliance engines (such as certifications, separation of duties, and lifecycle management), while Entro introduces proactive, technical runtime security. By also leveraging their innovative NHIDR technology, Entro actively monitors token behavior to detect anomalies, intercepts malicious AI tool calls, and safeguards against prompt security threats in real-time. The inclusion of embedded Small Language Models (SLMs) intelligently recommends real-time threat remediations.





Learn more about how SailPoint Agentic Fabric and its Entro NHI discovery and credentials solutions are defining the future of identity security for the agentic era. Come see demos of these solutions live at Black Hat, Booth 5639, and Ai4, Booth 410. Email ExecBriefingCenter@sailpoint.com to schedule a meeting.

Financial terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to SailPoint’s expectations regarding its acquisition of Entro. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “plan to,” “intend to,” “believe,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for SailPoint’s products that are not currently available remain at SailPoint’s sole discretion on a when, and if available, basis, may not be delivered at all and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision, and could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to deepen our relationships with existing customers; the growth in the market for identity security solutions; our ability to maintain successful relationships with each of our partners; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the increasing complexity of our operations; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand or reputation as an industry leader and innovator; unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy; our ability to successfully introduce, use, and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with our solutions; breaches in our security, cyber attacks, or other cyber risks; interruptions, outages, or other disruptions affecting the delivery of our SaaS solution or any of the third-party cloud-based systems that we use in our operations; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology, industry standards, regulations, or customer needs, requirements, or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures, or disruptions in our platform or solutions; and the ability of our platform and solutions to effectively interoperate with our customers’ existing or future IT infrastructures.

More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media relations for SailPoint

Shannon Paulk

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

303-748-2275

shannon.paulk@sailpoint.com