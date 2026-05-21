Ordergroove Partners With JustFoodForDogs to Transform Pet Parent Subscriptions Into a Modern Loyalty Experience

The #1 vet-recommended fresh dog food brand joins the Ordergroove platform, replacing its homegrown subscription system with a flexible, personalized VIP experience for pet parents.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ordergroove , the enterprise standard for subscription and membership experiences, today announced that JustFoodForDogs , the #1 vet-recommended fresh dog food brand, is now live on its platform. The move replaces JustFoodForDogs' homegrown subscription system and marks a significant step in how the brand serves and supports pet parents across every channel.

More than a technology upgrade, joining the platform signals a shift toward a more thoughtful, connected relationship with pet parents, where subscriptions are no longer just about recurring orders, but about delivering consistency, confidence, and care in every interaction.

Backed by L Catterton, JustFoodForDogs operates 50 retail locations across the U.S., where personalized nutritional guidance is central to the customer experience. With a growing and loyal community, the brand views subscriptions as a natural extension of its mission: helping pet parents provide the very best for their dogs, without friction or uncertainty.

As the business expanded, its previous system limited its ability to evolve that experience. Ordergroove's platform enables JustFoodForDogs to reimagine subscriptions as a modern loyalty layer built on flexibility, empathy, and individualized support:

A more caring retention experience: Thoughtful, personalized interactions that recognize each pet parent's journey, offering support and flexibility rather than friction at moments of change.

Thoughtful, personalized interactions that recognize each pet parent's journey, offering support and flexibility rather than friction at moments of change. Effortless subscription management: A simple, intuitive experience that empowers both pet parents and in-store teams, freeing time for meaningful conversations about a dog's health and wellbeing.

A simple, intuitive experience that empowers both pet parents and in-store teams, freeing time for meaningful conversations about a dog's health and wellbeing. A connected omnichannel journey: A seamless experience across digital and physical touchpoints, with upcoming capabilities like Subscribe and Pickup In-Store, giving pet parents the freedom to engage on their own terms.





"What stands out about JustFoodForDogs is their commitment to putting the customer at the center of everything they do," said Greg Alvo, CEO and Founder of Ordergroove. "They're redefining what subscriptions can be, not just a transaction, but an ongoing relationship built on trust, flexibility, and care. We're proud to support them in creating a new kind of loyalty experience for pet parents."

"At JustFoodForDogs, everything we do comes back to helping dogs live longer, healthier lives through the power of real food," said Bobby McWatters, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of JustFoodForDogs. "As more pet parents make that commitment, we have a responsibility to meet them with an experience that feels just as dependable and personal as the nutrition itself. Ordergroove gives us the foundation to show up for them in a more consistent, supportive way every day."

"Subscriptions aren't just a convenience feature for us, they're how we build trust over time," said Chris Silver, Chief Technology Officer at JustFoodForDogs. "We're evolving them into a VIP experience for our pet parents, one that adapts to their needs, supports their routines, and makes caring for their dogs feel effortless. This platform allows us to deliver that in a more human, more connected experience at scale.”

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world’s largest and most innovative brands and retailers, including L’Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, Daily Harvest, Whisker, Bonafide Health, Mattel, and PetSmart. As a market leader in subscription and membership technology, the company’s proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences and make consumers’ lives easier. To learn more, visit www.ordergroove.com.

About JustFoodForDogs