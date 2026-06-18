Ordergroove Introduces Autonomous Subscriptions, AI Agents Built to Compound Recurring Revenue

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ordergroove , the enterprise standard for subscriptions and recurring revenue, today introduced Autonomous Subscriptions — a team of AI agents designed to help enterprise brands identify, test, and scale improvements across the subscriber lifecycle while keeping operators in control.

The launch headlines the company's Summer Groove release, a collection of Ordergroove’s latest product innovations for enterprise subscription teams. The release introduces agents for payment recovery, retention, analytics and AI-assisted workflows, helping brands act on subscriber signals faster, prioritize the next tests to run, and scale approved improvements across the recurring revenue lifecycle. The launch also includes a new Ordergroove MCP server that brings a brand's subscription data into the AI tools their teams already use.

At the center of the release are three AI agents that work alongside a brand's team:

The Payment Agent surfaces new retry strategies and, once approved, scales the winners automatically based on continuous, behind-the-scenes A/B testing.

surfaces new retry strategies and, once approved, scales the winners automatically based on continuous, behind-the-scenes A/B testing. The Retention Agent detects churn signals across the subscriber journey, then builds ready-to-run workflows with A/B testing built in to measure impact against baseline.

detects churn signals across the subscriber journey, then builds ready-to-run workflows with A/B testing built in to measure impact against baseline. The Analytics Agent finds the opportunities and anomalies buried in a brand's data, then proactively recommends a plan to address them.



By connecting recommendations to controlled testing, each agent is designed to help teams move faster from signal to action. Operators can review suggested strategies, approve tests, and scale validated improvements across the subscriber lifecycle. As each approved test creates a new learning, the results compound, helping brands build on what works instead of starting from scratch with every optimization cycle.

"Subscriptions are built on relationships, which require constant attention," said Greg Alvo, Founder and CEO of Ordergroove. "With Autonomous Subscriptions, AI agents work around the clock to eliminate friction, prevent churn, and capture growth opportunities. This gives brands the operational leverage to accelerate testing velocity while elevating the end-to-end subscriber experience."

The Summer Groove release also meets brands inside the AI tools their teams already use. The new Ordergroove MCP server lets merchants connect their subscription data to clients such as Claude and ChatGPT, allowing teams to ask questions in plain language from wherever they work. Built on the Model Context Protocol, an emerging open standard for connecting AI tools to business data, it makes subscription data easier to access and act on.

The practical payoff is speed. A support specialist can find out why an order failed in about a minute instead of an afternoon of hunting. A growth lead can ask which cross-sell products drove the most subscription revenue quarter over quarter — or stand up a custom view they wished the dashboard already had — without filing a data request.

As subscription commerce becomes more agent-driven, enterprise brands need infrastructure built to connect data to action without creating new operational silos. Ordergroove provides that foundation with open, headless architecture designed for agent-to-agent communication across every channel, plus an MCP server that lets brands use Ordergroove agents or bring their own AI tools into the same subscription intelligence layer.

To learn more about how Ordergroove is bringing Autonomous Subscriptions to life, visit ordergroove.com .

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove is the enterprise standard for subscriptions and recurring revenue in the autonomous commerce era. Agent-friendly by architecture and trained on the largest subscription data set in enterprise commerce, Ordergroove powers the world's most iconic brands, including L'Oréal, PetSmart, Keurig, Manscaped, Liquid I.V., Mattel, and Fiji Water. Across every channel, from storefront to retail to the next AI interface, Ordergroove turns one-time buyers into lasting relationships. Learn more at ordergroove.com.