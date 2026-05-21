Mountain America Credit Union Ranked Among USA Today’s Top 10 Workplaces for Third Consecutive Year

SANDY, Utah, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has once again been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers, earning a top 10 ranking in the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces awards. This marks the third consecutive year Mountain America has placed among the top 10 companies nationwide and is the highest ranking of any financial institution, including banks and credit unions, on this year’s list.

The national award, presented by USA Today in partnership with Energage, honors organizations that excel in workplace culture, as measured through anonymous employee feedback collected via a scientifically developed survey. For the 2026 program, more than 100,000 organizations were invited to participate—with 1,661 earning a place on the final list.

Mountain America’s continued recognition reflects the credit union’s commitment to fostering a people-first culture built on collaboration, growth, service and employee engagement.

“Being recognized among the top workplaces in the country is an incredible honor, especially when it comes directly from the people who make Mountain America such a great place to work,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “Our team members are the heart of this organization, and we remain committed to creating an environment where people feel valued, supported and empowered to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our members.”

Mountain America was ranked No. 7 nationally in the large-company category, making it the highest-ranked financial institution on the list.

In the USA Today Top Workplaces release, Eric Rubino, Energage CEO said, “Organizations that listen to their people consistently outperform. Because Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback, they reveal what people truly experience at work. The winning employers aren’t just talking about culture. They’re intentionally building and proving it through the voice of their people.”

Founded in 1936, Mountain America Credit Union serves members across the western United States with a full range of financial products and services. The credit union has built a workplace culture centered on employee development, innovation and delivering exceptional member experiences.

To learn more about the 2026 USA Today Top Workplaces awards, visit Top Workplaces USA 2026 Rankings.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union visit macu.com.