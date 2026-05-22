Purecore Engages HEG & Associates for its 2026 Exploration Program at the Bankier Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (“Purecore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged HEG & Associates Exploration Services Inc. (“HEG”) to plan and execute the Company’s 2026 exploration program at the Bankier Property, located in the Similkameen and Osoyoos Mining Divisions of southern British Columbia.

About HEG

HEG is a Kelowna-based geological services company specializing in exploration programs throughout the Okanagan region and similar geological settings. The company focuses on advancing early-stage projects through systematic, cost-effective field programs while maintaining operational flexibility and responsible exploration practices.

With its head office located approximately 50 minutes from the Bankier Property, HEG is well positioned to efficiently support field activities while helping reduce mobilization time and overall program costs.

Peter Berdusco, CEO of Purecore, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with HEG on the Bankier Property for the upcoming 2026 field season. Their strong regional expertise and proximity to the project area make them a natural fit for advancing our exploration efforts in a cost-effective and technically rigorous manner. We look forward to the results of this year’s program as we get boots on the ground.”

2026 Exploration Program

The 2026 summer exploration program will leverage HEG’s experience in early-stage project advancement to support geological mapping, prospecting, sampling, and target evaluation across the Bankier Property, located near the historic Brenda Mine area near Kelowna, British Columbia.

About Bankier

The Company holds 100% interest in the Bankier Property, an early-stage exploration project located in the Central Okanagan region of British Columbia, approximately 22 kilometres west of Peachland and near the historical Brenda Mine, a past-producing copper–molybdenum mine now in remediation. The property is underlain by a structurally complex intrusive system characterized by granodiorite and granite lithologies, cut by numerous alaskite dykes that are locally associated with alteration and mineralization.

Exploration work to date has identified three reported MINFILE showings on the property, including the Glad, Bankier, and HP showings. Historical and recent geochemical and geophysical programs, including airborne magnetics, Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil sampling, and rock sampling, have outlined multiple multi-element geochemical anomalies in copper, molybdenum, gold, zinc, silver, lead, and uranium.

Market Maker

The Company also announces it has engaged Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market-making services.

ITG will provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s common shares.

The agreement is for an initial term of one month, commencing on May 21, 2006, and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated by either party with 30 days’ notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ITG is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors. ITG is located at 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1G4 and can be reached at 416-941-1561 or by email at info@itg84.com.

Investor Awareness

The Company further announces it has engaged Spark Newswire Inc. (“Spark Newswire”) to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services, reporting to the Company's CEO.

The investor relations initiatives are aimed at increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company and will be conducted through social media, digital publications and advertising, websites, and newsletters. The services commence on May 21, 2026, and will continue for twelve months with either party having the right terminate the agreement by providing 30 days’ notice. The Company will pay Spark Newswire USD $62,500 per month for its services. The Company will not issue any securities to Spark Newswire in consideration of the services.

Spark Newswire operates out of Vancouver, British Columbia and provides consulting and capital market advisory services to public companies. Spark Newswire is very selective in the clients it works with, only partnering with organizations that have a well-deserved reputation for quality and credibility and only working with one organization within a particular market sector at a time. Spark’s goal is to integrate with its clients’ values and core brand narratives, becoming an extension of the overall corporate and capital markets team, assisting in building shareholder equity, brand equity and overall market awareness. The Company and Spark Newswire deal at arm's length and do not have any prior relationship. Spark Newswire is located at 800-885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3H1 and can be reached at 604-999-7361 or by email at steve@sparknewswire.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Purecore

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing the materials that power modern energy systems and emerging technologies. The Company is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors, with a strategy centered on high-impact opportunities and disciplined execution.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company’s website at www.purecoremetals.com, and to contact the Company by email at investors@purecoremetals.com or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the planned 2026 summer exploration program at the Bankier Property; the scope, design, and anticipated timing of the program; the engagements of HEG, ITG and Spark Newswire and the services to be provided thereunder; the continuation of the Spark Newswire engagement for a period of twelve months; the geological potential of the Bankier Property; and the Company’s business objectives. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including delays in or failure to commence or complete the program, weather and access conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, results of exploration, availability of capital, and general market conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.