Ex dividend NOK 1.00 today

The shares in Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.00 as from today, 22.05.2026.
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May 20, 2026 08:30 ET | Source: Vistin Pharma ASA
Oslo, Norway, 20 May 2026 Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), please find attached the minutes from the annual general meeting held today, on the 20 May 2026. Attachment ...Read More
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May 20, 2026 06:46 ET | Source: Vistin Pharma ASA
Oslo, Norway, 20 May 2026 In relation to the Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), on the 20th of May, the Company's Chair of the Board, Øyvin Brøymer, has received open proxies...Read More