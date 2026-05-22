LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

22 May 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 15 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,869 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 403.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 409.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 406.616632





Date of purchase: 18 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 39,228 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 402.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 408.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 406.685442





Date of purchase: 19 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 17,598 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 398.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 412.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 408.820036





Date of purchase: 20 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 391.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 409.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 402.891330





Date of purchase: 21 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 406.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 413.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 410.822160

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 5,412,291 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,587,196 have voting rights and 3,760,607 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 71 409.500 15/05/2026 08:21:42 LSE 332 409.500 15/05/2026 08:21:42 LSE 334 409.500 15/05/2026 08:21:45 LSE 97 409.500 15/05/2026 08:49:10 LSE 623 409.500 15/05/2026 08:49:10 LSE 136 408.000 15/05/2026 09:02:06 LSE 7 408.000 15/05/2026 09:02:06 LSE 239 407.000 15/05/2026 09:17:29 LSE 5 405.000 15/05/2026 10:11:20 LSE 5 405.000 15/05/2026 10:11:20 LSE 11 405.000 15/05/2026 10:11:20 LSE 218 404.500 15/05/2026 10:14:15 LSE 242 404.500 15/05/2026 10:14:15 LSE 148 404.000 15/05/2026 10:22:31 LSE 8 404.000 15/05/2026 10:22:31 LSE 244 404.500 15/05/2026 10:33:29 LSE 210 404.000 15/05/2026 11:04:22 LSE 253 404.500 15/05/2026 11:31:50 LSE 213 406.500 15/05/2026 11:52:40 LSE 211 406.500 15/05/2026 11:52:45 LSE 930 405.000 15/05/2026 12:42:15 LSE 241 405.000 15/05/2026 13:00:00 LSE 195 403.000 15/05/2026 13:30:42 LSE 804 404.000 15/05/2026 13:45:14 LSE 261 404.000 15/05/2026 13:57:50 LSE 227 405.000 15/05/2026 14:36:25 LSE 218 404.000 15/05/2026 14:45:08 LSE 1067 406.500 15/05/2026 15:50:12 LSE 101 406.500 15/05/2026 15:50:12 LSE 57 406.500 15/05/2026 15:50:12 LSE 8 406.500 15/05/2026 15:50:12 LSE 4 407.000 15/05/2026 16:07:51 LSE 22 407.000 15/05/2026 16:07:51 LSE 258 407.000 15/05/2026 16:07:51 LSE 95 407.000 15/05/2026 16:14:06 LSE 119 407.000 15/05/2026 16:14:34 LSE 186 407.000 15/05/2026 16:14:34 LSE 2 407.000 15/05/2026 16:15:19 LSE 132 407.000 15/05/2026 16:15:19 LSE 132 407.000 15/05/2026 16:15:22 LSE 37 407.000 15/05/2026 16:15:27 LSE 97 407.000 15/05/2026 16:15:58 LSE 64 407.000 15/05/2026 16:16:45 LSE 4 407.000 15/05/2026 16:16:45 LSE 332 407.000 15/05/2026 16:16:55 LSE 134 407.000 15/05/2026 16:17:39 LSE 1 407.000 15/05/2026 16:17:40 LSE 252 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:00 LSE 13 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 33 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 251 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 9 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 2 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 389 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 23 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 23 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 354 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 35 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 118 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 282 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 118 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 22 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 378 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 22 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 105 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 295 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 105 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 236 407.000 15/05/2026 16:23:01 LSE 122 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:12 LSE 8 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:12 LSE 134 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:12 LSE 773 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:12 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:12 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:12 LSE 56 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:12 LSE 21 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:12 LSE 21 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:12 LSE 130 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:12 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:13 LSE 400 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:13 LSE 4 407.000 15/05/2026 16:24:13 LSE 710 406.500 18/05/2026 08:00:21 LSE 427 403.500 18/05/2026 08:33:19 LSE 337 403.000 18/05/2026 08:58:05 LSE 430 403.500 18/05/2026 10:15:17 LSE 517 404.500 18/05/2026 10:37:29 LSE 25 403.000 18/05/2026 10:53:22 LSE 38 402.500 18/05/2026 11:55:31 LSE 221 402.500 18/05/2026 11:55:31 LSE 1155 405.500 18/05/2026 12:55:00 LSE 245 405.500 18/05/2026 13:09:22 LSE 721 404.500 18/05/2026 13:32:26 LSE 5 407.000 18/05/2026 13:51:15 LSE 15 407.000 18/05/2026 13:51:15 LSE 216 407.000 18/05/2026 13:51:15 LSE 14 407.000 18/05/2026 13:51:15 LSE 216 407.000 18/05/2026 13:51:15 LSE 19 407.000 18/05/2026 13:52:00 LSE 194 407.000 18/05/2026 13:52:00 LSE 213 406.000 18/05/2026 14:01:19 LSE 42 404.500 18/05/2026 14:22:19 LSE 2 404.500 18/05/2026 14:22:19 LSE 213 405.000 18/05/2026 14:32:10 LSE 165 404.500 18/05/2026 14:35:03 LSE 30 404.500 18/05/2026 14:35:03 LSE 48 404.500 18/05/2026 14:35:03 LSE 504 405.500 18/05/2026 14:44:47 LSE 400 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 468 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 400 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 1309 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 27 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 2 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 42 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 329 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 1380 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 400 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 1309 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 196 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 13 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 163 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 10 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 18 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 208 406.500 18/05/2026 15:32:39 LSE 400 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 284 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 400 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 1429 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 37 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 16 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 333 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 14 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 288 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 3 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 400 406.500 18/05/2026 15:33:46 LSE 26 406.500 18/05/2026 15:34:09 LSE 374 406.500 18/05/2026 15:35:37 LSE 365 406.500 18/05/2026 15:36:06 LSE 38 407.500 18/05/2026 16:02:28 LSE 39 407.500 18/05/2026 16:02:28 LSE 35 407.500 18/05/2026 16:02:28 LSE 108 407.500 18/05/2026 16:03:52 LSE 105 407.500 18/05/2026 16:03:52 LSE 314 408.500 18/05/2026 16:11:26 LSE 824 408.000 18/05/2026 16:14:40 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 210 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 190 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 210 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 32 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 368 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 32 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 368 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 32 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 177 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 8 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:41 LSE 392 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:44 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:45 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:45 LSE 203 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:50 LSE 197 407.500 18/05/2026 16:14:50 LSE 58 407.500 18/05/2026 16:18:27 LSE 279 407.500 18/05/2026 16:20:32 LSE 50 407.500 18/05/2026 16:20:33 LSE 13 407.500 18/05/2026 16:20:54 LSE 14 407.500 18/05/2026 16:20:54 LSE 100 407.500 18/05/2026 16:20:54 LSE 11 407.500 18/05/2026 16:20:54 LSE 289 407.500 18/05/2026 16:20:56 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:20:58 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:20:58 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:21:01 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:21:01 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:21:01 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:21:01 LSE 381 407.500 18/05/2026 16:21:01 LSE 19 407.500 18/05/2026 16:21:08 LSE 13 407.500 18/05/2026 16:21:08 LSE 400 407.500 18/05/2026 16:21:10 LSE 354 407.500 18/05/2026 16:21:10 LSE 16 407.000 18/05/2026 16:22:22 LSE 384 407.000 18/05/2026 16:22:22 LSE 100 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:12 LSE 300 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:18 LSE 24 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:18 LSE 376 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:18 LSE 220 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:18 LSE 180 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 199 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 201 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 199 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 198 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 202 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 198 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 219 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:01 LSE 181 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:01 LSE 181 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:01 LSE 219 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:01 LSE 38 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:01 LSE 219 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:01 LSE 181 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:01 LSE 219 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:01 LSE 100 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:03 LSE 60 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:54 LSE 240 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:55 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:55 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:55 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:55 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:55 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:55 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:55 LSE 400 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:55 LSE 146 407.000 18/05/2026 16:24:55 LSE 8 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 23 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 420 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 170 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 471 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 127 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 424 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 219 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 400 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 400 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 400 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 400 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 400 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 127 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 273 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 127 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 400 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 211 410.000 19/05/2026 08:24:14 LSE 1641 409.000 19/05/2026 08:37:44 LSE 1907 410.500 19/05/2026 09:05:46 LSE 254 410.500 19/05/2026 09:05:51 LSE 51 412.000 19/05/2026 09:23:28 LSE 15 412.000 19/05/2026 09:23:28 LSE 502 412.000 19/05/2026 09:23:28 LSE 388 411.000 19/05/2026 09:30:33 LSE 1434 412.500 19/05/2026 10:16:00 LSE 223 412.000 19/05/2026 10:17:24 LSE 251 412.000 19/05/2026 10:17:24 LSE 140 410.000 19/05/2026 10:20:07 LSE 73 410.000 19/05/2026 10:20:07 LSE 980 410.000 19/05/2026 10:20:07 LSE 653 409.000 19/05/2026 10:55:19 LSE 407 409.000 19/05/2026 11:42:46 LSE 70 408.500 19/05/2026 11:44:23 LSE 373 408.500 19/05/2026 11:46:04 LSE 286 406.500 19/05/2026 13:26:19 LSE 211 405.500 19/05/2026 14:05:39 LSE 265 405.000 19/05/2026 14:24:18 LSE 61 405.000 19/05/2026 14:24:18 LSE 209 404.500 19/05/2026 14:27:52 LSE 383 405.000 19/05/2026 14:31:11 LSE 280 404.500 19/05/2026 15:02:04 LSE 256 404.000 19/05/2026 15:07:49 LSE 262 399.500 19/05/2026 15:46:07 LSE 211 399.000 19/05/2026 16:07:20 LSE 812 398.000 19/05/2026 16:21:53 LSE 313 391.000 20/05/2026 08:00:54 LSE 1638 394.000 20/05/2026 08:33:16 LSE 2080 394.000 20/05/2026 08:53:00 LSE 1485 397.500 20/05/2026 09:30:52 LSE 507 397.500 20/05/2026 09:30:52 LSE 623 397.500 20/05/2026 10:15:12 LSE 283 397.500 20/05/2026 10:15:12 LSE 193 401.000 20/05/2026 11:38:58 LSE 30 401.000 20/05/2026 11:38:58 LSE 29 401.000 20/05/2026 11:38:58 LSE 1595 401.000 20/05/2026 11:38:58 LSE 263 400.000 20/05/2026 11:50:23 LSE 656 400.000 20/05/2026 11:50:23 LSE 568 399.000 20/05/2026 12:14:33 LSE 107 399.000 20/05/2026 12:14:33 LSE 158 400.000 20/05/2026 12:28:00 LSE 8 400.000 20/05/2026 12:28:00 LSE 234 400.000 20/05/2026 12:38:30 LSE 386 400.000 20/05/2026 12:38:30 LSE 10 400.000 20/05/2026 12:38:30 LSE 619 400.000 20/05/2026 12:38:30 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 13:32:31 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 13:32:31 LSE 6 401.500 20/05/2026 13:32:31 LSE 6 401.500 20/05/2026 13:32:31 LSE 233 401.500 20/05/2026 13:32:31 LSE 155 401.500 20/05/2026 13:32:31 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 13:32:31 LSE 79 401.500 20/05/2026 13:32:31 LSE 4 401.500 20/05/2026 13:32:31 LSE 12 401.500 20/05/2026 13:33:11 LSE 11 401.500 20/05/2026 13:33:11 LSE 11 401.500 20/05/2026 13:33:11 LSE 283 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 1004 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 190 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 372 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 205 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 14 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 12 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 169 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 448 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 242 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 192 401.500 20/05/2026 13:37:59 LSE 208 401.500 20/05/2026 13:40:05 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 13:40:05 LSE 505 401.500 20/05/2026 13:40:05 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 13:40:05 LSE 89 401.500 20/05/2026 13:40:05 LSE 89 401.500 20/05/2026 13:40:05 LSE 222 401.500 20/05/2026 13:40:05 LSE 89 401.500 20/05/2026 13:40:05 LSE 22 401.500 20/05/2026 13:52:54 LSE 21 401.500 20/05/2026 13:52:54 LSE 21 401.500 20/05/2026 13:52:54 LSE 1 401.500 20/05/2026 13:54:09 LSE 335 401.500 20/05/2026 14:13:31 LSE 267 401.500 20/05/2026 14:13:31 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 14:15:12 LSE 425 401.500 20/05/2026 14:15:12 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 14:19:18 LSE 86 401.500 20/05/2026 14:19:18 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 14:19:18 LSE 213 401.500 20/05/2026 14:19:18 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 14:19:18 LSE 24 401.500 20/05/2026 14:19:18 LSE 400 401.500 20/05/2026 14:19:18 LSE 213 401.500 20/05/2026 14:19:18 LSE 98 401.500 20/05/2026 14:19:18 LSE 103 400.000 20/05/2026 14:31:28 LSE 1632 400.000 20/05/2026 14:31:28 LSE 584 399.500 20/05/2026 14:36:01 LSE 433 399.500 20/05/2026 14:36:01 LSE 1309 401.500 20/05/2026 14:51:15 LSE 176 401.000 20/05/2026 15:08:00 LSE 617 401.000 20/05/2026 15:08:00 LSE 41 401.000 20/05/2026 15:08:00 LSE 40 401.000 20/05/2026 15:08:00 LSE 576 401.000 20/05/2026 15:11:03 LSE 2084 406.000 20/05/2026 15:17:36 LSE 916 406.000 20/05/2026 15:17:36 LSE 672 405.000 20/05/2026 15:17:52 LSE 1934 406.000 20/05/2026 15:21:56 LSE 1848 406.000 20/05/2026 15:23:26 LSE 7 405.000 20/05/2026 15:25:43 LSE 120 405.000 20/05/2026 15:25:43 LSE 60 405.500 20/05/2026 15:35:35 LSE 280 405.500 20/05/2026 15:35:35 LSE 851 405.500 20/05/2026 15:35:46 LSE 433 406.000 20/05/2026 16:09:26 LSE 2 406.500 20/05/2026 16:15:34 LSE 2136 409.500 20/05/2026 16:16:42 LSE 1 409.000 20/05/2026 16:17:23 LSE 188 409.000 20/05/2026 16:17:23 LSE 38 409.000 20/05/2026 16:17:23 LSE 29 409.000 20/05/2026 16:17:23 LSE 1669 409.000 20/05/2026 16:17:23 LSE 830 408.500 20/05/2026 16:18:09 LSE 207 407.500 20/05/2026 16:18:58 LSE 28 407.500 20/05/2026 16:18:58 LSE 800 408.500 20/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 400 408.500 20/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 1300 408.500 20/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 385 408.500 20/05/2026 16:23:30 LSE 400 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 155 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 43 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 202 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 198 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 376 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 24 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 182 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 400 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 400 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 400 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 400 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 130 409.000 20/05/2026 16:24:25 LSE 214 406.500 21/05/2026 09:26:25 LSE 841 406.500 21/05/2026 09:28:57 LSE 930 411.000 21/05/2026 10:45:08 LSE 71 411.000 21/05/2026 10:45:51 LSE 13 411.000 21/05/2026 10:45:51 LSE 310 411.000 21/05/2026 10:45:51 LSE 598 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 58 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 342 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 58 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 10:47:22 LSE 224 413.500 21/05/2026 11:25:14 LSE 302 413.500 21/05/2026 11:25:14 LSE 375 412.500 21/05/2026 11:25:47 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 400 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 144 412.000 21/05/2026 11:26:04 LSE 210 410.500 21/05/2026 11:30:15 LSE 261 410.000 21/05/2026 11:39:19 LSE 120 409.500 21/05/2026 12:18:46 LSE 261 410.500 21/05/2026 13:22:40 LSE 9 410.000 21/05/2026 13:30:55 LSE 8 410.000 21/05/2026 13:30:55 LSE 383 410.000 21/05/2026 13:30:55 LSE 17 410.000 21/05/2026 13:30:55 LSE 383 410.000 21/05/2026 13:30:55 LSE 446 410.500 21/05/2026 13:48:24 LSE 17 410.000 21/05/2026 13:48:26 LSE 5 410.000 21/05/2026 13:48:26 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 788 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 534 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 17 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 17 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 366 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 1398 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 48 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 176 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 964 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 138 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 262 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:04 LSE 30 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 370 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 400 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 192 410.000 21/05/2026 14:15:07 LSE 630 409.000 21/05/2026 14:27:47 LSE 954 410.000 21/05/2026 14:59:57 LSE 431 410.000 21/05/2026 14:59:57 LSE 280 411.000 21/05/2026 15:29:03 LSE 165 411.000 21/05/2026 15:31:29 LSE 235 411.000 21/05/2026 15:38:22 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:04 LSE 1863 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:04 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:04 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:04 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:04 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 2119 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 2119 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 1108 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 373 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 2034 411.000 21/05/2026 15:50:24 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:56:07 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:56:07 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:56:07 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:56:07 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:56:07 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:56:07 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:56:07 LSE 400 411.000 21/05/2026 15:56:07 LSE 278 411.000 21/05/2026 15:56:07 LSE 2311 410.500 21/05/2026 15:56:07 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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