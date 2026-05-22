Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
22 May 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:15 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:20,869
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):403.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):409.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):406.616632


Date of purchase:18 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:39,228
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):402.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):408.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):406.685442


Date of purchase:19 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:17,598
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):398.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):412.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):408.820036


Date of purchase:20 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):391.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):409.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):402.891330


Date of purchase:21 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):406.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):413.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):410.822160

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 5,412,291 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,587,196 have voting rights and 3,760,607 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
71409.50015/05/2026 08:21:42LSE  
332409.50015/05/2026 08:21:42LSE  
334409.50015/05/2026 08:21:45LSE  
97409.50015/05/2026 08:49:10LSE  
623409.50015/05/2026 08:49:10LSE  
136408.00015/05/2026 09:02:06LSE  
7408.00015/05/2026 09:02:06LSE  
239407.00015/05/2026 09:17:29LSE  
5405.00015/05/2026 10:11:20LSE  
5405.00015/05/2026 10:11:20LSE  
11405.00015/05/2026 10:11:20LSE  
218404.50015/05/2026 10:14:15LSE  
242404.50015/05/2026 10:14:15LSE  
148404.00015/05/2026 10:22:31LSE  
8404.00015/05/2026 10:22:31LSE  
244404.50015/05/2026 10:33:29LSE  
210404.00015/05/2026 11:04:22LSE  
253404.50015/05/2026 11:31:50LSE  
213406.50015/05/2026 11:52:40LSE  
211406.50015/05/2026 11:52:45LSE  
930405.00015/05/2026 12:42:15LSE  
241405.00015/05/2026 13:00:00LSE  
195403.00015/05/2026 13:30:42LSE  
804404.00015/05/2026 13:45:14LSE  
261404.00015/05/2026 13:57:50LSE  
227405.00015/05/2026 14:36:25LSE  
218404.00015/05/2026 14:45:08LSE  
1067406.50015/05/2026 15:50:12LSE  
101406.50015/05/2026 15:50:12LSE  
57406.50015/05/2026 15:50:12LSE  
8406.50015/05/2026 15:50:12LSE  
4407.00015/05/2026 16:07:51LSE  
22407.00015/05/2026 16:07:51LSE  
258407.00015/05/2026 16:07:51LSE  
95407.00015/05/2026 16:14:06LSE  
119407.00015/05/2026 16:14:34LSE  
186407.00015/05/2026 16:14:34LSE  
2407.00015/05/2026 16:15:19LSE  
132407.00015/05/2026 16:15:19LSE  
132407.00015/05/2026 16:15:22LSE  
37407.00015/05/2026 16:15:27LSE  
97407.00015/05/2026 16:15:58LSE  
64407.00015/05/2026 16:16:45LSE  
4407.00015/05/2026 16:16:45LSE  
332407.00015/05/2026 16:16:55LSE  
134407.00015/05/2026 16:17:39LSE  
1407.00015/05/2026 16:17:40LSE  
252407.00015/05/2026 16:23:00LSE  
13407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
33407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
251407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
9407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
2407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
389407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
23407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
23407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
354407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
35407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
118407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
282407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
118407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
22407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
378407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
22407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
105407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
295407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
105407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
236407.00015/05/2026 16:23:01LSE  
122407.00015/05/2026 16:24:12LSE  
8407.00015/05/2026 16:24:12LSE  
134407.00015/05/2026 16:24:12LSE  
773407.00015/05/2026 16:24:12LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:24:12LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:24:12LSE  
56407.00015/05/2026 16:24:12LSE  
21407.00015/05/2026 16:24:12LSE  
21407.00015/05/2026 16:24:12LSE  
130407.00015/05/2026 16:24:12LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:24:13LSE  
400407.00015/05/2026 16:24:13LSE  
4407.00015/05/2026 16:24:13LSE  
710406.50018/05/2026 08:00:21LSE  
427403.50018/05/2026 08:33:19LSE  
337403.00018/05/2026 08:58:05LSE  
430403.50018/05/2026 10:15:17LSE  
517404.50018/05/2026 10:37:29LSE  
25403.00018/05/2026 10:53:22LSE  
38402.50018/05/2026 11:55:31LSE  
221402.50018/05/2026 11:55:31LSE  
1155405.50018/05/2026 12:55:00LSE  
245405.50018/05/2026 13:09:22LSE  
721404.50018/05/2026 13:32:26LSE  
5407.00018/05/2026 13:51:15LSE  
15407.00018/05/2026 13:51:15LSE  
216407.00018/05/2026 13:51:15LSE  
14407.00018/05/2026 13:51:15LSE  
216407.00018/05/2026 13:51:15LSE  
19407.00018/05/2026 13:52:00LSE  
194407.00018/05/2026 13:52:00LSE  
213406.00018/05/2026 14:01:19LSE  
42404.50018/05/2026 14:22:19LSE  
2404.50018/05/2026 14:22:19LSE  
213405.00018/05/2026 14:32:10LSE  
165404.50018/05/2026 14:35:03LSE  
30404.50018/05/2026 14:35:03LSE  
48404.50018/05/2026 14:35:03LSE  
504405.50018/05/2026 14:44:47LSE  
400406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
468406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
400406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
1309406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
27406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
2406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
42406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
329406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
1380406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
400406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
1309406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
196406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
13406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
163406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
10406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
18406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
208406.50018/05/2026 15:32:39LSE  
400406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
284406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
400406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
1429406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
37406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
16406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
333406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
14406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
288406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
3406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
400406.50018/05/2026 15:33:46LSE  
26406.50018/05/2026 15:34:09LSE  
374406.50018/05/2026 15:35:37LSE  
365406.50018/05/2026 15:36:06LSE  
38407.50018/05/2026 16:02:28LSE  
39407.50018/05/2026 16:02:28LSE  
35407.50018/05/2026 16:02:28LSE  
108407.50018/05/2026 16:03:52LSE  
105407.50018/05/2026 16:03:52LSE  
314408.50018/05/2026 16:11:26LSE  
824408.00018/05/2026 16:14:40LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
210407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
190407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
210407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
32407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
368407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
32407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
368407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
32407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
177407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
8407.50018/05/2026 16:14:41LSE  
392407.50018/05/2026 16:14:44LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:14:45LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:14:45LSE  
203407.50018/05/2026 16:14:50LSE  
197407.50018/05/2026 16:14:50LSE  
58407.50018/05/2026 16:18:27LSE  
279407.50018/05/2026 16:20:32LSE  
50407.50018/05/2026 16:20:33LSE  
13407.50018/05/2026 16:20:54LSE  
14407.50018/05/2026 16:20:54LSE  
100407.50018/05/2026 16:20:54LSE  
11407.50018/05/2026 16:20:54LSE  
289407.50018/05/2026 16:20:56LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:20:58LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:20:58LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:21:01LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:21:01LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:21:01LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:21:01LSE  
381407.50018/05/2026 16:21:01LSE  
19407.50018/05/2026 16:21:08LSE  
13407.50018/05/2026 16:21:08LSE  
400407.50018/05/2026 16:21:10LSE  
354407.50018/05/2026 16:21:10LSE  
16407.00018/05/2026 16:22:22LSE  
384407.00018/05/2026 16:22:22LSE  
100407.00018/05/2026 16:23:12LSE  
300407.00018/05/2026 16:23:18LSE  
24407.00018/05/2026 16:23:18LSE  
376407.00018/05/2026 16:23:18LSE  
220407.00018/05/2026 16:23:18LSE  
180407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
199407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
201407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
199407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
198407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
202407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
198407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:23:30LSE  
219407.00018/05/2026 16:24:01LSE  
181407.00018/05/2026 16:24:01LSE  
181407.00018/05/2026 16:24:01LSE  
219407.00018/05/2026 16:24:01LSE  
38407.00018/05/2026 16:24:01LSE  
219407.00018/05/2026 16:24:01LSE  
181407.00018/05/2026 16:24:01LSE  
219407.00018/05/2026 16:24:01LSE  
100407.00018/05/2026 16:24:03LSE  
60407.00018/05/2026 16:24:54LSE  
240407.00018/05/2026 16:24:55LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:24:55LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:24:55LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:24:55LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:24:55LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:24:55LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:24:55LSE  
400407.00018/05/2026 16:24:55LSE  
146407.00018/05/2026 16:24:55LSE  
8410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
23410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
420410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
170410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
471410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
127410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
424410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
219410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
400410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
400410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
400410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
400410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
400410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
127410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
273410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
127410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
400410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
211410.00019/05/2026 08:24:14LSE  
1641409.00019/05/2026 08:37:44LSE  
1907410.50019/05/2026 09:05:46LSE  
254410.50019/05/2026 09:05:51LSE  
51412.00019/05/2026 09:23:28LSE  
15412.00019/05/2026 09:23:28LSE  
502412.00019/05/2026 09:23:28LSE  
388411.00019/05/2026 09:30:33LSE  
1434412.50019/05/2026 10:16:00LSE  
223412.00019/05/2026 10:17:24LSE  
251412.00019/05/2026 10:17:24LSE  
140410.00019/05/2026 10:20:07LSE  
73410.00019/05/2026 10:20:07LSE  
980410.00019/05/2026 10:20:07LSE  
653409.00019/05/2026 10:55:19LSE  
407409.00019/05/2026 11:42:46LSE  
70408.50019/05/2026 11:44:23LSE  
373408.50019/05/2026 11:46:04LSE  
286406.50019/05/2026 13:26:19LSE  
211405.50019/05/2026 14:05:39LSE  
265405.00019/05/2026 14:24:18LSE  
61405.00019/05/2026 14:24:18LSE  
209404.50019/05/2026 14:27:52LSE  
383405.00019/05/2026 14:31:11LSE  
280404.50019/05/2026 15:02:04LSE  
256404.00019/05/2026 15:07:49LSE  
262399.50019/05/2026 15:46:07LSE  
211399.00019/05/2026 16:07:20LSE  
812398.00019/05/2026 16:21:53LSE  
313391.00020/05/2026 08:00:54LSE  
1638394.00020/05/2026 08:33:16LSE  
2080394.00020/05/2026 08:53:00LSE  
1485397.50020/05/2026 09:30:52LSE  
507397.50020/05/2026 09:30:52LSE  
623397.50020/05/2026 10:15:12LSE  
283397.50020/05/2026 10:15:12LSE  
193401.00020/05/2026 11:38:58LSE  
30401.00020/05/2026 11:38:58LSE  
29401.00020/05/2026 11:38:58LSE  
1595401.00020/05/2026 11:38:58LSE  
263400.00020/05/2026 11:50:23LSE  
656400.00020/05/2026 11:50:23LSE  
568399.00020/05/2026 12:14:33LSE  
107399.00020/05/2026 12:14:33LSE  
158400.00020/05/2026 12:28:00LSE  
8400.00020/05/2026 12:28:00LSE  
234400.00020/05/2026 12:38:30LSE  
386400.00020/05/2026 12:38:30LSE  
10400.00020/05/2026 12:38:30LSE  
619400.00020/05/2026 12:38:30LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 13:32:31LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 13:32:31LSE  
6401.50020/05/2026 13:32:31LSE  
6401.50020/05/2026 13:32:31LSE  
233401.50020/05/2026 13:32:31LSE  
155401.50020/05/2026 13:32:31LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 13:32:31LSE  
79401.50020/05/2026 13:32:31LSE  
4401.50020/05/2026 13:32:31LSE  
12401.50020/05/2026 13:33:11LSE  
11401.50020/05/2026 13:33:11LSE  
11401.50020/05/2026 13:33:11LSE  
283401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
1004401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
190401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
372401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
205401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
14401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
12401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
169401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
448401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
242401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
192401.50020/05/2026 13:37:59LSE  
208401.50020/05/2026 13:40:05LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 13:40:05LSE  
505401.50020/05/2026 13:40:05LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 13:40:05LSE  
89401.50020/05/2026 13:40:05LSE  
89401.50020/05/2026 13:40:05LSE  
222401.50020/05/2026 13:40:05LSE  
89401.50020/05/2026 13:40:05LSE  
22401.50020/05/2026 13:52:54LSE  
21401.50020/05/2026 13:52:54LSE  
21401.50020/05/2026 13:52:54LSE  
1401.50020/05/2026 13:54:09LSE  
335401.50020/05/2026 14:13:31LSE  
267401.50020/05/2026 14:13:31LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 14:15:12LSE  
425401.50020/05/2026 14:15:12LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 14:19:18LSE  
86401.50020/05/2026 14:19:18LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 14:19:18LSE  
213401.50020/05/2026 14:19:18LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 14:19:18LSE  
24401.50020/05/2026 14:19:18LSE  
400401.50020/05/2026 14:19:18LSE  
213401.50020/05/2026 14:19:18LSE  
98401.50020/05/2026 14:19:18LSE  
103400.00020/05/2026 14:31:28LSE  
1632400.00020/05/2026 14:31:28LSE  
584399.50020/05/2026 14:36:01LSE  
433399.50020/05/2026 14:36:01LSE  
1309401.50020/05/2026 14:51:15LSE  
176401.00020/05/2026 15:08:00LSE  
617401.00020/05/2026 15:08:00LSE  
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214406.50021/05/2026 09:26:25LSE  
841406.50021/05/2026 09:28:57LSE  
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71411.00021/05/2026 10:45:51LSE  
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224413.50021/05/2026 11:25:14LSE  
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375412.50021/05/2026 11:25:47LSE  
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210410.50021/05/2026 11:30:15LSE  
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120409.50021/05/2026 12:18:46LSE  
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630409.00021/05/2026 14:27:47LSE  
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280411.00021/05/2026 15:29:03LSE  
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2119411.00021/05/2026 15:50:24LSE  
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400411.00021/05/2026 15:50:24LSE  
1108411.00021/05/2026 15:50:24LSE  
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400411.00021/05/2026 15:50:24LSE  
373411.00021/05/2026 15:50:24LSE  
2034411.00021/05/2026 15:50:24LSE  
400411.00021/05/2026 15:56:07LSE  
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400411.00021/05/2026 15:56:07LSE  
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400411.00021/05/2026 15:56:07LSE  
400411.00021/05/2026 15:56:07LSE  
278411.00021/05/2026 15:56:07LSE  
2311410.50021/05/2026 15:56:07LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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