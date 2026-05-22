Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 062 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 14 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 350 43.25 43.40 42.90 188 138 MTF CBOE 3 453 43.29 43.45 43.10 149 480 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 15 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 7 500 40.72 41.35 40.45 305 400 MTF CBOE 4 487 40.73 41.10 40.45 182 756 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 18 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 7 000 40.40 40.55 40.15 282 800 MTF CBOE 4 728 40.40 40.55 40.10 191 011 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 19 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 346 39.92 40.25 39.60 253 332 MTF CBOE 4 488 39.92 40.25 39.55 179 161 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 710 40.18 40.65 39.90 269 608 MTF CBOE 5 000 40.22 40.65 39.90 201 100 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 54 062 40.75 43.45 39.55 2 202 786

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 401 shares during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 14 May 2026 600 43.30 43.35 43.20 25 980 15 May 2026 1 000 40.76 41.00 40.60 40 760 18 May 2026 800 40.34 40.40 40.20 32 272 19 May 2026 801 39.80 40.25 39.65 31 880 20 May 2026 200 39.80 39.80 39.80 7 960 Total 3 401 138 852





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 14 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 May 2026 200 41.40 41.40 41.40 8 280 18 May 2026 400 40.45 40.50 40.40 16 180 19 May 2026 1 40.25 40.25 40.25 40 20 May 2026 1 200 40.33 40.60 40.00 48 396 Total 1 801 72 896

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 329 shares.

On 20 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 014 973 own shares, or 3.98% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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