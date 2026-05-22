Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 062 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|14 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 350
|43.25
|43.40
|42.90
|188 138
|MTF CBOE
|3 453
|43.29
|43.45
|43.10
|149 480
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|15 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|7 500
|40.72
|41.35
|40.45
|305 400
|MTF CBOE
|4 487
|40.73
|41.10
|40.45
|182 756
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|18 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|40.40
|40.55
|40.15
|282 800
|MTF CBOE
|4 728
|40.40
|40.55
|40.10
|191 011
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|19 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 346
|39.92
|40.25
|39.60
|253 332
|MTF CBOE
|4 488
|39.92
|40.25
|39.55
|179 161
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|20 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 710
|40.18
|40.65
|39.90
|269 608
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|40.22
|40.65
|39.90
|201 100
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|54 062
|40.75
|43.45
|39.55
|2 202 786
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 401 shares during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|14 May 2026
|600
|43.30
|43.35
|43.20
|25 980
|15 May 2026
|1 000
|40.76
|41.00
|40.60
|40 760
|18 May 2026
|800
|40.34
|40.40
|40.20
|32 272
|19 May 2026
|801
|39.80
|40.25
|39.65
|31 880
|20 May 2026
|200
|39.80
|39.80
|39.80
|7 960
|Total
|3 401
|138 852
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|14 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|15 May 2026
|200
|41.40
|41.40
|41.40
|8 280
|18 May 2026
|400
|40.45
|40.50
|40.40
|16 180
|19 May 2026
|1
|40.25
|40.25
|40.25
|40
|20 May 2026
|1 200
|40.33
|40.60
|40.00
|48 396
|Total
|1 801
|72 896
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 329 shares.
On 20 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 014 973 own shares, or 3.98% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment