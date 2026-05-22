Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 062 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
14 May 2026Euronext Brussels4 35043.2543.4042.90188 138
 MTF CBOE3 45343.2943.4543.10149 480
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
15 May 2026Euronext Brussels7 50040.7241.3540.45305 400
 MTF CBOE4 48740.7341.1040.45182 756
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
18 May 2026Euronext Brussels7 00040.4040.5540.15282 800
 MTF CBOE4 72840.4040.5540.10191 011
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
19 May 2026Euronext Brussels6 34639.9240.2539.60253 332
 MTF CBOE4 48839.9240.2539.55179 161
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
20 May 2026Euronext Brussels6 71040.1840.6539.90269 608
 MTF CBOE5 00040.2240.6539.90201 100
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 54 06240.7543.4539.552 202 786

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 401 shares during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 May 2026 to 20 May 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
14 May 202660043.3043.3543.2025 980
15 May 20261 00040.7641.0040.6040 760
18 May 202680040.3440.4040.2032 272
19 May 202680139.8040.2539.6531 880
20 May 202620039.8039.8039.807 960
Total3 401   138 852


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
14 May 202600.000.000.000
15 May 202620041.4041.4041.408 280
18 May 202640040.4540.5040.4016 180
19 May 2026140.2540.2540.2540
20 May 20261 20040.3340.6040.0048 396
Total1 801   72 896

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 329 shares.

On 20 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 014 973 own shares, or 3.98% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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Attachments

p260522E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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